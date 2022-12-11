The Chairman & CEO of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP), Victor Coleman, Just Bought 1.3% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Chairman & CEO, Victor Coleman, recently bought US$99k worth of stock, for US$10.63 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hudson Pacific Properties

The insider, Christopher Barton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$361k worth of shares at a price of US$24.63 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$10.30. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Christopher Barton.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$778k for 65.23k shares. But they sold 14.67k shares for US$361k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Hudson Pacific Properties insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Hudson Pacific Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Hudson Pacific Properties insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hudson Pacific Properties Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Hudson Pacific Properties shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Hudson Pacific Properties has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

