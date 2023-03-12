Chairman & CEO Jon Bortz Just Bought 3.5% More Shares In Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Those following along with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jon Bortz, Chairman & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking US$628k on stock at an average price of US$14.59. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 3.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In fact, the recent purchase by Jon Bortz was the biggest purchase of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.88 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 95.90k shares worth US$1.5m. But they sold 9.20k shares for US$136k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.6% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

