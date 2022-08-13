Chairman & CEO Scott Bok Just Bought 5.4% More Shares In Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Those following along with Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Scott Bok, Chairman & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.1m on stock at an average price of US$8.87. While that only increased their holding size by 5.4%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Greenhill Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, David Wyles, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$18.27 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.98. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Wyles.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 368.33k shares for US$4.4m. But they sold 66.08k shares for US$1.2m. In total, Greenhill insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$12.08. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Greenhill insiders own about US$45m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Greenhill Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Greenhill we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Greenhill and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

