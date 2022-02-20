The Chairman of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT), Dante Parrini, Just Bought 2.5% More Shares

Potential Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman, Dante Parrini, recently bought US$135k worth of stock, paying US$13.49 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Glatfelter

Notably, that recent purchase by Dante Parrini is the biggest insider purchase of Glatfelter shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.05 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Glatfelter insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Dante Parrini was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.4% of Glatfelter shares, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Glatfelter Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Glatfelter we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Glatfelter (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

