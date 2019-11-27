Chairman Jason Wild Acquires Shares of TerrAscend

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - On November 26, 2019 Jason Wild, Chairman of TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER; OTCQX: TRSSF) ("TerrAscend") acquired for his own account 52,100 shares of TerrAscend at a price of Cdn$3.41 per share. Mr. Wild is the principal of JW Asset Management Inc. which advises JW Funds, (consisting of JW Partners, LP, JW Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., and Pharmaceutical Opportunities Fund, LP 2018). Mr. Wild purchased the shares for investment purposes.

Before the Transaction, JW exercised control or direction over: (a) 3,433,447 common shares of TerrAscend; (b) 63,657.890 PVS convertible into 63,657,890 common shares of TerrAscend; (c) 8,590,908 warrants to acquire 8,590.908 PVS (convertible into 8,590,908 common shares); and (d) 1,000,000 options to acquire 1,000,000 common shares of which 1/3 have vested as of the date hereof, representing approximately 6.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the TerrAscend.

As a result of the Transaction, Jason Wild and JW exercise control or direction over: (a) 3,485,547 common shares of TerrAscend; (b) 63,657.890 PVS convertible into 63,657,890 common shares of TerrAscend; (c) 8,590,908 warrants to acquire 8,590.908 PVS (convertible into 8,590,908 common shares); and (d) 1,000,000 options to acquire 1,000,000 common shares of which 1/3 have vested as of the date hereof, representing approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the TerrAscend.

