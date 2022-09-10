Chairman & MD John Schaffer Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC)

Investors who take an interest in Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC) should definitely note that the Chairman & MD, John Schaffer, recently paid AU$18.00 per share to buy AU$151k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schaffer

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Independent Director David Schwartz bought AU$364k worth of shares at a price of AU$21.62 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$17.50). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Schaffer insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 38% of Schaffer shares, worth about AU$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Schaffer Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Schaffer insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Schaffer. For example - Schaffer has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

