Chairman & MD Vijay Batra Just Bought Shares In Beta Drugs Limited (NSE:BETA)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Vijay Batra, the Chairman & MD of Beta Drugs Limited (NSE:BETA) recently shelled out ₹998k to buy stock, at ₹96.00 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 0.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beta Drugs

Notably, that recent purchase by Vijay Batra is the biggest insider purchase of Beta Drugs shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than ₹91.35 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Vijay Batra was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NSEI:BETA Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Does Beta Drugs Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Beta Drugs insiders own 74% of the company, currently worth about ₹604m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beta Drugs Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Beta Drugs. Nice! Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Beta Drugs is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

