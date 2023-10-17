Chairman of Oklahoma virtual charter school says he won't sign off on contract with St. Isidore
Oklahoma wants to create the country's first faith-based charter school. Critics say it would threaten public education and chip away at the separation of church and state.
Los Angeles-based K2 Space is accelerating its path to orbit with fresh venture funding, new defense contracts and a satellite architecture that will be capable of delivering staggering power levels in a single launch. The company is taking what co-founder and CEO Karan Kunjur described in a recent interview as a “pretty significant contrarian bet against the market.” Although the cost per kilogram of mass has declined with the rise of new launch capabilities, like SpaceX’s pioneering work in rocket reusability, spacecraft and mission designers still face egregious mass constraints.
