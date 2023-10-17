Chairman of Piqua manufacturing company dead at 79

The chairman of a notable Piqua manufacturing company has died.

Dan French, chairman of the board of French Oil Mill Machinery Company, died on Oct. 13 at the age of 79, according to his obituary.

French joined the family business in 1971.

“His leadership was marked by wisdom, kindness and a vision that helped shape FOMMCO into the thriving organization it is today,” French Oil Mill Machinery Company said on social media.

French also served over 20 years in the military including in Vietnam as a member of a Special Operations unit, his obituary states.

He was also director of Piqua National Bank, the Ohio Manufacturers Association and the Piqua Country Club.

A visitation will be held on Oct. 18 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza.







