Chairman responds after former county worker charged, accused of sending fake threatening letters

The former executive assistant to a Clayton County chairman has been arrested.

The woman is accused of sending fake threatening letters to her boss. And now her boss, Clayton County chairman Jeff Turner is responding to allegations he also sent fake threatening letters to himself.

People who live in the county believe the drama sounds like something out of a soap opera.

“It’s too much going on,” William Wright told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Dr. Katrina Holloway, 52, faces false statements and false report of a crime after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said she sent fake threatening letters to her boss, Chairman Jeff Turner.

“It doesn’t look good,” Wright said.

But, according to a post on the online messaging site, Nixle, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen’s social media manager, Holloway said it was Turner who sent the threatening letters to implicate former Sheriff Victor Hill. The post said Holloway said Turner wrote the letters to convince the FBI to take Hill into custody during his trial last year.

Tim Jefferson told Channel 2 Action News this is all political propaganda.

“I know the Chairman very well. And he’s a man of integrity,” he said.

Jones went to Chairman Turner’s office to get his side of the story. He was told Turner was in the meeting. Turner later sent a statement denying the allegations and said he’d never doing anything to disgrace his name in the community he lives and works in. He also said he would file a civil action against Holloway and anyone else who accused him of sending the fake letters.

His fellow Commissioner would be on that list. She told Jones she believes Turner sent himself the threatening letters. Franklin says if the GBI did its job Holloway wouldn’t be the only one facing charges.

“If they really did a thorough investigation it would lead to Turner and his level of involvement,” she said.

The GBI said Clayton County officials have made allegations that implicate others. But it said no evidence has been provided to the GBI. Franklin said the GBI needs to check county computers for that evidence.

Holloway was given a $3,000 bond.

