Chairman of Russias State Duma names "Ukraines most despicable act"

Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian Federation's State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament], has taken offence at Ukraine's plans to cancel the celebration of Victory Day on 9 May.

Source: Volodin on Telegram

Details: Volodin started listing that Ukraine supposedly "banned speaking Russian, demolished monuments to those who saved the country from fascists, and divided the Russian Orthodox Church".

Quote from Volodin: "They did not stop there. Started destroying their own culture, which cannot be divided into Russian and Ukrainian – it is shared, just like faith.

After excluding our classic authors from school programs, they began renaming streets and cities.

Today, they are planning to cancel the Day of Victory – 9 May. The most despicable act.

The memory of the victory unites the people of our countries. This haunts the current Kyiv regime led by Zelenskyy.

It [the regime - ed.] committed a lot of crimes, but cancelling the Day of Victory is the most despicable act regarding those who gave their lives to liberate the world from nazism."

Background: A bill is registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that offers to cancel 8 March (Women’s Day), 1 May (Worker’s Day) and 9 May, introducing three new holidays instead.

