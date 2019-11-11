The Chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CNSX:TCAN), Arni Johannson, Just Bought 18% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CNSX:TCAN) should definitely note that the Chairman, Arni Johannson, recently paid CA$0.62 per share to buy CA$186k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TransCanna Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Arni Johannson was the biggest purchase of TransCanna Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$0.73. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices. We note that Arni Johannson was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 551000 shares for CA$568k. On the other hand they divested 323000 shares, for CA$286k. Overall, TransCanna Holdings insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around CA$1.03. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that TransCanna Holdings insiders own 11% of the company, worth about CA$3.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The TransCanna Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that TransCanna Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

