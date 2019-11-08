The Chairman of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), Charles Shaver, Just Bought 20% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Chairman, Charles Shaver, recently bought US$54k worth of stock, for US$5.37 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 20%.

See our latest analysis for U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman Charles Shaver was not the only time they bought U.S. Silica Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$13.06 per share in a US$131k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.47. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 46000 shares for US$349k. But they sold 6957 for US$89k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by U.S. Silica Holdings insiders. They paid about US$7.59 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SLCA Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does U.S. Silica Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that U.S. Silica Holdings insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$6.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The U.S. Silica Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that U.S. Silica Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for U.S. Silica Holdings.

But note: U.S. Silica Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.