The Chairman of Yuexiu Property Company Limited (HKG:123), Zhaoyuan Lin, Just Bought 3.3% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Yuexiu Property Company Limited (HKG:123) Chairman, Zhaoyuan Lin, recently bought HK$218k worth of stock, for HK$1.40 per share. However, we do note that it only increased their holding by 3.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yuexiu Property

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman Zhaoyuan Lin was not the only time they bought Yuexiu Property shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of HK$3.1m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.80 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$1.42). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Yuexiu Property insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Yuexiu Property

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Yuexiu Property insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately HK$33m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Yuexiu Property Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Yuexiu Property insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yuexiu Property. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Yuexiu Property (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

