Chairmen Pfluger, Green probe Biden Administration's response to Iranian plots against former officials, journalists

Sep. 1—WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) and Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) demanded action and accountability from the Biden administration in the wake of Iran's growing threats and retaliation on U.S. soil. In the letter addressed to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid, the Chairmen request a staff-level classified briefing on the ongoing threats against former national security officials and journalists as well as information about the agencies' coordination efforts to counter the regime's activities. These homeland security threats come as the Biden administration is negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran.

In the letter, the Chairmen state, "Iran has threatened to retaliate against American citizens, including senior-level former and current U.S. officials, for the January 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF). For example, on August 10, 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against an Iranian national and member of Iran's IRGC-QF for arranging the assassination of John Bolton, who served in senior national security positions during multiple Presidential administrations, and Mike Pompeo, who was the former Secretary of State under the prior administration. Further, credible threats by Iran have continued to persist against Pompeo as well as his former top aide, Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the prior administration."

The Chairmen continue, "Iran continues to support its partner force Lebanese Hizballah, a U.S.- designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. Testifying before the Committee on Homeland Security just last year, FBI Director Wray asserted, 'Hizballah has sent operatives to build terrorist infrastructures worldwide. The arrests of individuals in the United States allegedly linked to Hizballah's main overseas terrorist arm, and their intelligence collection and procurement efforts, demonstrate Hizballah's interest in long-term contingency planning activities here in the Homeland.' Similar statements have been made by both Secretary Mayorkas and Director Abizaid."

The Chairmen conclude, "Meanwhile, it is curious that while these egregious activities continue, the Biden administration is not taking actions to impose consequences on the Iranian regime and instead has renewed its push for a nuclear deal with Iran. To assist the Committee's examination of the threats posed by Iran in the U.S. homeland, we request that DHS, the FBI, and NCTC provide Committee staff a classified briefing."