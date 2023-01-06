New chairperson elected by Augusta County School Board. Vice-chair elected despite some opposition.

Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
·2 min read
Offices of the Augusta County Public Schools
Offices of the Augusta County Public Schools

VERONA — Nick Collins will lead the Augusta County School Board in 2023. The North River District representative was elected chair following a 5-0 vote (Collins abstained) Thursday night at the first meeting of 2023. Tim Swortzel was not present.

"I appreciate the support of the board," Collins said following the vote. "I will do my best to lead this group in a fair and equitable way. And thank you Mr. Shiflett for representing us as our leader this past year."

Collins has previously been chair, most recently in 2020, leading the school board during the start of the COVID pandemic. He takes over for David Shiflett, who served as chair in 2022.

"We've had some bumps, but we survived," Shiflett said about his year as chair. "I think our school system is now in a better place than we were a year or especially two years ago with all the things we were having to deal with. A lot of the credit for what has taken place in our school system in the last year, year and a half, and how we have come out of the mess we were put into, a lot of that credit goes to (Superintendent) Dr. (Eric) Bond and his staff, our teachers and our staff that work with the kids every day. They're the ones who deserve the credit for what has been accomplished in our school system, especially the last year."

Beverley Manor representative Donna Wells was named vice-chair following a 4-2 vote. She had served a vice-chair in 2022 also. Timothy Simmons, who represents the Pastures District, and new South River representative Mike Lawson opposed Wells nomination.

It's unclear why they voted against Wells, who has been outspoken in the past, especially during her 2021 reelection campaign, about people who have been "trying to push an agenda." She told The News Leader at the time that the group has overshadowed many other important issues the school board has to deal with.

Simmons has said he's in favor of a "parental bill of rights" and giving parents more say in what is taught in schools. Lawson campaigned on getting Critical Race Theory out of schools despite no evidence that the academic theory is being taught in Augusta County.

Miranda Ball was also named school board clerk and Kelly Troxell was named deputy clerk by unanimous vote.

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta County School Board elects new chairperson, vice-chair for 2023

