Chaka Zulu, Ludacris' Manager, Shot And Injured In Atlanta

Music executive and Ludacris’ long-time manager Chaka Zulu was shot in Atlanta on Sunday Night, Variety reports.

Zulu was shot in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood near Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. Two other men were shot during the incident, and all three were transported to the hospital. According to CBC, one was pronounced dead upon arrival. The man was later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Artez Benton, a 23-year-old from Scottdale, Arizona.

Police Lieutenant Germain Dearlove shared with local news that the shooting was the “result of a dispute in the parking lot.”

Sources shared that incident took place outside of Zulu’s restaurant APT 4B. Accounts speculate that he may have been trying to de-escalate an altercation.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, and they have not released information regarding Zulu’s condition or that of the other surviving victim. A source close to the incident told Variety that Zulu’s condition is critical but stable.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed told Michael Seiden of WSB-TV. “The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

According to XXL, police said they have surveillance video of the scene and hope to identify the shooter soon.