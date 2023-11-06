Work from chalet? Why wealthy skiers are logging on from the slopes

More than half of chalet owners said they were or would work from home from the mountains - Grant Gunderson/Grand Gunderson

Wealthy skiers are spending more time in the mountains because hybrid working means they can work from the slopes.

More than half of chalet owners said they were or would work from home from the mountains, according to a Knight Frank survey of more than 320 of their Alpine clients.

Alongside mountain views and outdoor space, fast broadband is one of the most highly valued property features, the estate agency said.

Skiers are also spending more time in the Alps as they can work flexibly, including in the summer months, traditionally a quieter time for the region as there is no snow.

The town of Chamonix, near the French, Swiss and Italian borders, sees its population in the peak summer season balloon to 130,000, compared with its permanent population of just 10,000.

Of the town’s ski lift revenue, 40pc is earned between May and October, and 44pc of the overnight stays in Crans-Montana now take place in the summer months.

For wealthy buyers, a home office and gym also feature on the most-wanted list, as do good energy ratings and sustainable design.

Nearly 80pc of survey respondents said energy efficiency is very important to them, as ski resorts struggle with the impacts of climate change on seasonal weather. But just 28pc said they would be happy to pay a premium for a better energy rating.

Following a disappointing 2022 season, which saw a late start due to low snowfall, the number of chalets in the Alps on the market has dropped by 56pc across three of the most popular resorts.

Prices of chalets across 24 resorts have risen 4.4pc, but higher mortgage costs have not proved a barrier to skiers, as 70pc of those buying properties of more than €1.5m are cash buyers.

Skiers from China and the Middle East are looking to buy Swiss and French lodges, keeping demand high, the report said.

Ski days in the Alps account for 43pc of days globally, with more than 200m days spent on the slopes annually, according to resort operators SkiStar.

Kate Everett-Allen, at Knight Frank, said the increased appetite for mountain-living during the pandemic has not fully abated.

She said: “The pandemic boom is lingering. The appeal of mountain living, the opportunity to reconnect with nature, enjoy time with family and friends and prioritise health and wellness – made even more achievable by a new era of agile working – has been a boon for the Alps.”

Recommended

The companies that let you work from anywhere – and how much they pay

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.