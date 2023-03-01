Chalk, love and kindness: Messages raise awareness of teen dating violence in El Paso

If you are in an abusive relationship or need someone to talk to, call the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence 24-Hour Crisis Hopeline at 915-593-7300 or 1-800-727-0511. For more information visit casfv.org and loveisrespect.org

Colorful chalk messages drawn by teenagers outside El Paso's Enrique Moreno County Courthouse showed positivity, love and encouragement amid the underreported problem of teen dating violence.

The "Chalk About Love" display was created on Tuesday to raise awareness among young people about abuse by romantic partners, a problem often kept quiet or spoken of in whispers.

Teens will often listen to other teens regarding bad relationships more than they will listen to adults, who could be viewed as trying to tell them what to do, said Sandra Nevarez Garcia, executive director of the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.

Hanks High School student Juno Wiles, 16, writes a message in chalk during "Chalk About Love" at El Paso's Enrique Moreno County Courthouse on Tuesday. Wiles spoke at the event.

The center and El Paso County sponsored "Chalk About Love" to close out Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February.

"Your worth is beautiful" and "Be YouTiful" were among the messages of support drawn by Hanks High School students on the entryway bricks outside the courthouse entrance. The chalk will soon fade away, but advocates against domestic and dating violence hope the awareness is permanent.

Teen dating abuse: 1 in 10 high school students a victim

One in every 10 high school students has been hit, slapped or physically hurt by a romantic partner, and only 33% of teens in an abusive relationship ever told anyone about the abuse, according to "Love Is Respect," a project of the National Domestic Abuse Hotline focused on creating healthy relationships among young people.

Teenagers shouldn't be afraid to speak up if they, or a friend, are in an abusive relationship, said Juno Wiles, 16, a junior at Hanks High School and one of the speakers at "Chalk About Love."

"Without the trust between you and your partner, there is no relationship at all," Wiles said.

Mental health: 'Collateral impact of the pandemic'

Like many communities, El Paso County faces mental health struggles in the aftermath of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, including among children and teens, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

"No one was as impacted as what happened in the pandemic with young adults having to miss school, not being in school," said Samaniego, who has a background as a clinical therapist and was a juvenile probation officer at the start of his career.

Hanks High School students wrote messages of hope in chalk in front of the El Paso County Courthouse on Tuesday in support of the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence's "Chalk About Love" teen dating-abuse awareness event.

“Now we are in a situation dealing with the collateral impact of the pandemic and so everything has been heightened, everything, the emotions," Samaniego said. "There is a little bit more hostility out there. Individuals are dealing with things very differently."

Talking about community issues ‒ such as mental health and dating violence ‒ is the first step in addressing problems, raising awareness and finding solutions, Samaniego said at the chalk event.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego writes a positive message Tuesday during "Chalk About Love" in front of El Paso's Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

A bad relationship is similar to remaining watching a terrible movie, knowing it will end badly, Samaniego said. "We don’t know why we stay there (in the theater). Right? We should be leaving."

Teens can help each other. Peer counseling and support is important to help others find a way out of abusive, negative relationships, he added.

“It’s more likely that someone will notice a bad situation before you notice it," Samaniego said about troubled romances. "The passion you have in a relationship sometimes blinds you."

Dating/domestic violence, harassment

Teen dating violence, abuse and stalking are variations of the larger problem of domestic violence, officials said.

“Parents need to know it’s our responsibility to talk to our kids about healthy relationships. We need to prevent the violence from starting," El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said at the event.

The County Attorney's Office accepts applications for protective orders, which legally limit what contact abusers can have with victims. The county attorney also prosecutes assaults and other crimes committed by juveniles.

Hanks High School students write temporary messages of hope in chalk at "Chalk About Love" on Tuesday in front the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Last year, 2,500 people went to the County Attorney’s Office seeking help from harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking, Bernal said.

Bernal added, "You should know if you are 16 years old, you don’t need a parent to come in and talk to us about sexual assault or harassment or domestic violence or dating violence. If you have a problem, we’re here to help you."

Information on protective orders in El Paso County can be found at www.epcounty.com/ca/protectiveorders.htm

Since Jan. 1, 2022, there have been more than 5,000 domestic assault cases, with over 550 of those cases involving teens ages 17, 18 and 19 years old in El Paso County, said El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks, whose office prosecutes crimes committed by defendants 17 and older.

"To be clear, it is a crime to physically hurt your dating partner," Hicks said. "It is a crime to touch someone in an offensively sexual manner. It is a crime to ignore consent in initiating a sexual contact and you will face justice in the courts of law."

