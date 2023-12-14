THE CHALKBOARD: Pygmalion School closing, school security grants and Hope House youth action board

Waynesboro approves plan for students as Pygmalion School closes

WAYNESBORO — Pygmalion School, a private special education day school located in Staunton, will close after Friday, Dec. 15. The school, founded in 1976 as support to People Places, provides an alternative educational placement for students who need more intensive and personalized instruction.

Pygmalion now serves children from surrounding public schools identified as having a developmental delay, autism spectrum disorder, an emotional disability, a specific learning disability, an intellectual disability, or other health impairments.

The People Places board of directors announced earlier this year that, while a difficult decision, they would close the school, saying that it's in the best interest of the students and the agency to end this program.

"The combination of COVID, staffing challenges, facility changes, and a lower than expected census have created insurmountable barriers to continuing to operate Pygmalion School," a statement from the board of directors read. "We are grateful to the Pygmalion staff for their dedication to our students and to our school."

At its December meeting, the Waynesboro School Board announced it had hired most of the staff from Pygmalion. Only one person turned down the offer, Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber said.

Waynesboro had six of its students placed at Pygmalion. Now, those students will be coming to Waynesboro Public Schools and get a chance to work with familiar staff. Barber said he expects a relatively seamless transition for the students.

"It's a really great opportunity to provide services for students who have pretty high needs, many behavioral needs, to give them what they need in Waynesboro," Barber said. "They are always and have always been Waynesboro students, but they actually will be attending a Waynesboro run program."

Of the three local public school divisions, Waynesboro was impacted most with six students.

Augusta County only had two students at Pygmalion. Miranda Ball with Augusta County Schools said one had already transitioned to another private day school while the second is making that transition in January. Meanwhile, Staunton City Schools had no students at Pygmalion this year.

Waynesboro will be using a temporary location for the remainder of this school year for those students and new staff members. At the school board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton, & Augusta County to use its facility at 302 E. Main Street, Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Public Schools will pay the Boys & Girls Club $10,000, which equates to $2,000 a month to use the facility for these six students and staff from Jan. 2 to May 22, 2024 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days students are in school.

Barber said the Virginia General Assembly approved funding so school divisions are incentivized to transition students from private day schools like Pygmalion to public schools. That means staff being brought into Waynesboro from Pygmalion will be funded by the state for one year at 100%.

"We are still determining options for after this school year, moving into the next school year and what that looks like," Barber said. "We should have more information about that plan within the coming months."

School security grants awarded

Staunton High School

Schools in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro recently received security equipment grants, the Virginia Department of Education announced.

The local school districts received part of the $12 million total awarded to schools across the state. The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

The school divisions required to match 25% of the grant with local funds.

STAUNTON CITY SCHOOLS, $244,505

Staunton's grant money will be used at Staunton High School, Shelburne Middle School, Ware Elementary and Dixon Education Center. The matching amount required from localities is $61,126 for a total expenditure of $305,631 to purchase security equipment.

Per the school division, the money will be used to purchase additional card/badge readers at each of the four schools, installing door sensors/alarms on exterior doors that are not already monitored at all four schools, installing 10 additional bus cameras, and installing a security fence around the track at Staunton High.

AUGUSTA COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, $77,096

Wilson Elementary School will benefit from Augusta County's grant money. The Fishersville school will get an upgrade to its surveillance cameras. The planned upgrade includes adding several cameras. With Augusta County's matching amount of $19,274, the total cost of this safety measure is estimated to be $96,370.

"ACPS fully appreciates the award of the grant as we continue to upgrade safety and security measures for our students and staff," a spokesperson for the school division said.

WAYNESBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLS, $77,390

Waynesboro's grant money will be used to upgrade security equipment at both Kate Collins Middle School and William Perry Elementary. The city's matching amount will be $19,347 for a total of $96,737.

"We are very appreciative of the grant award and look forward to being able to enhance our school's security at both Kate Collins Middle School and William Perry Elementary School," said DeWayne Moore, the school division's executive director of operations.

Moore said Waynesboro Public Schools doesn't share specific information about the upgrades with the public

Hope House Youth Action Board

STAUNTON — The Shenandoah LGBTQ center is searching for young people between the ages of 18-26 living in the Shenandoah Valley who want to contribute to ending youth homelessness in our community by joining the Hope House Youth Action Board.

Hope House provides connection to rapid rehousing and rental assistance for young adults ages 18-24 who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. Hope House is a partnership between Shenandoah LGBTQ Center and the Valley Community Services Board.

Community members who have been Hope House clients in the past and others who have experienced being unhoused, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and BIPOC community members are encouraged to apply.

​YAB members will be asked to:

Step into a leadership role

Help build the values and mission of the YAB

Commit to contributing meaningfully to once monthly meetings

Evaluate our existing Rapid Rehousing for youth program

Develop proposals for necessary program improvements

Provide ongoing support and guidance throughout program implementation

Dedicate a 2-5 hours of time to YAB activities each month

​YAB members will be provided:

A monthly stipend for their time and expertise

Transportation support for YAB participation

Leadership and mentorship opportunities

Hope House staff support and oversight as needed, including meeting space, supplies, resources, etc. (this group is designed to be led by youth and supported by professionals)

Snacks and refreshments for all YAB meetings and events

If interested, go to shenlgbtqcenter.org/general-8 for more information or to apply.

Kate Collins band growing

Kate Collins Middle School band

WAYNESBORO —Kate Collins Middle School has seen a 207% growth in its band program over the past three years since the arrival of band director Pete Echols.

When Echols came to Kate Collins, the eighth-grade band consisted of six students. This year a group of 75 seventh- and eighth-grade students rehearsed for their recent winter band concert.

“The tireless dedication and countless extra hours put in by the Kate Collins administration and counselors have been instrumental in nurturing the growth of the band," Echols said. "Their commitment to scheduling and providing unwavering support has been indispensable. Also Sue Wright, retired Waynesboro Public School administrator, was a key figure in making the seemingly impossible happen.”

Echols also gave recognition to Sarah Maslock, Waynesboro High School band director, for her "daily presence and passion for teaching.

"The collaborative spirit between Waynesboro High School and Kate Collins Middle School has undeniably been the linchpin in this remarkable achievement," a school press release said. "Without their combined efforts, this extraordinary growth and success would not have been possible."

More: This is Home: A housing insecurity photo exhibit finds a home at Mary Baldwin University

More: Video shows Augusta County deputy tackling suspect, state police will investigate

— Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Pygmalion School closing, school security grants and Hope House youth action board: Chalkboard