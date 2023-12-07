Chalked Up: Students to face off in Lego robotics competition; CCBC expanding offerings

The Aliquippa School District is preparing to host a fun robotics competition for STEM-minded students from communities across western Pennsylvania this weekend.

According to a release from district officials, the junior/senior high school will host the 2023 Western Pennsylvania FLL State Championship from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Over 60 teams will compete at the event, including the Aliquippa robotics team known as The Quip-Bots, to build and program a Lego robot to complete "Robot Game missions."

"We’re thrilled to be the host for this exciting finale to a year of events that have given children across the region the opportunity to apply their minds, work together, and foster greater interest in STEM fields,” said Phillip Woods, district superintendent. “We really want the community to show up for this, not only to support our own Quip-Bots, but also to encourage every other student participating in this worthwhile endeavor.”

Avni Kathju, 11, and Karan Kad, 12, of Sewickley Academy change parts on their robot during the Western PA First Lego League competition at Sewickley Academy. More than 80 teams throughout western Pennsylvania participated in the robotics event in which students work together to solve a real-world problem. [Sally Maxson/BCT staff]

Students aged 9 to 18 will design their devices at the robotics competition using problem-solving skills, coding and engineering. Judges will then determine winners based on the robot's performance in the games and the principles of the robot's design.

The event is made possible through volunteers and sponsors of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science & Technology), a robotics community that prepares students to work on team-based programs in STEM concentrations. Through their LEGO League program, they hope to get students interested in a growing robotics industry in a fun and inclusive way.

File photo of Aliquippa Elementary School science teacher Robert Signorelli, right, watching as members of the Quip-Bots practice a skill with a robot they built with Legos. From left are Jahnauri Riggins, Richard McCracken and his brother, Jasir McCracken. [BCT file]

“FIRST is an amazing organization that continues inspiring youth to want to learn about and pursue careers in science and technology,” said Robert Signorelli, a STEM teacher at Aliquippa Elementary School. “From coding to engineering, this event allows kids to get involved and explore the innovation that will shape the world going forward.”

CCBC expands program into Washington County

Beaver County's community college will launch another educational program that will give college access to students in Washington County this spring.

Members of Community College of Beaver County's leadership announced they would be moving forward with a $1.5 million project that will allow them to commence operations in Washington County's school districts. The program, funded through several regional education grants and local contributions, will allow the college to offer affordable education to communities in the neighboring region.

“The new Washington County College Center is a critical component to growing enrollment funnels for the college, but it also provides residents in Washington, Fayette, and Greene counties with opportunities to pursue at a value meaningful educational and career pathways that were previously inaccessible,” said Roger Davis, president of CCBC.

According to CCBC, offerings in Washington County began earlier this year with its high school academies, which allow students to earn college credits early. In addition to traditional classes, 11 students are enrolled in the Aviation Academy's classes offered by CCBC at the Washington County College Center this semester.

In the spring, administrators at CCBC will launch additional dual enrollment and "college in high school" courses for students, allowing residents in Washington County to pursue programs in education and criminal justice. In addition to these new offerings, plans for an online credential program for medical billing and coding and 20 non-credit courses will be offered to the community.

Sewickley Academy students show support for the community through Thanksgiving food drive

An Edgeworth school held a Thanksgiving fundraiser, which provided much-needed support to families during the holidays.

Students from Sewickley Academy helped to deliver food and other supplies to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry on Nov. 15, providing the organization with over 700 food items and $2,500 in cash donations. The donations were a part of the school's annual "Spirit of Community" food drive, which allows students and families of the private academy to donate to a good cause.

Students and chaperones from Sewickley Academy stand in front of vans packed full of food collected for those in need during their "Spirit of Community" event on Nov. 15, 2023.

“During this season of gratitude, it is always a pleasure to take students to the food pantry for them to see and hear how our school's donations help the Ambridge community," said Derek Chimner, a program chaperone and alumni of Sewickley Academy. "One of the pantry's volunteers spoke to the students about how appreciative the community was for our gift and I could tell that our students truly understood the impact this had."

According to the academy, the supplies helped feed over 50 families at Thanksgiving. Funds donated to the pantry allowed the purchase of 40 turkeys and a distribution of grocery store gift cards to those in need.

More education news to note:

Gary Hutsler, vice principal at Independence Elementary School, has resigned from the Hopewell Area School District position. As of Dec. 4, the school had not announced who will fill his role.

Members of the Ellwood City Area School Board met on Dec. 4 to discuss the empty position on their school board created by the unexpected death of 14-year board member Gary Rozanski on Nov. 15. According to the board, a new candidate will fill the role by Dec. 14.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Chalked Up: Local Lego robotics competition, CCBC expanding across region