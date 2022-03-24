‘I challenge you to do better’: Deputy caught in crossfire with boy shares message of forgiveness

A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies last year is entering a program to give him more support.

Investigators said he and a 14-year-old girl escaped from a group home, broke into a house and shot at deputies last June.

One of the deputies involved in the shooting spoke in court on Wednesday.

There were no family or friends of the boy in court to support him. Just the deputy who was caught in the chaos the night of the shootout.

READ: Boy, 13, accused of shooting at deputies after running away from group home, accepts plea deal

He shared a message of forgiveness and hope that the boy can turn his life around.

“I remember you and I forgive you, OK? I challenge you to do better. I want to see you one day be the person I know you can be,” said Sgt. Don Maxwell.

Maxwell addressed the 13-year-old boy directly. Channel 9 is not naming or showing the teen due to his age.

READ: 14-year-old girl injured during deputy-involved shooting in Volusia County

The boy pleaded no content to charges stemming from a shootout in Enterprise with deputies last summer.

He was just 12 years old at the time.

The boy is being sent to a maximum-risk commitment program.

At most, he could be at that facility until he is 21.

Maxwell was caught in the crossfire but unharmed. He had a message for the boy.

READ: Volusia County deputies cleared in shootout with 2 runaway children

“You have a big heart. You have a long life ahead of you and I will say a prayer for you every day,” Maxwell said.

The case against the 14-year-old girl is still pending. She’s being tried as an adult.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.