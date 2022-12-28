‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps

Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures.

In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.

King says even if you did everything to prepare, many homes, businesses and buildings in metro Atlanta were not designed to sustain these types of cold conditions for a long period of time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is a new challenge for consumers,” said Commissioner King.

By Christmas Day, many folks were treading water, which is why the commissioner expects thousands of insurance claims to be filed related to flooding and broken pipes.

“Even though it’s the holidays, we are publishing a noticed to all insurance companies to be responsive,” said Commissioner King.

TRENDING STORIES:

Since homeowners are required to have home insurance, most policies will cost the cost of damage and repairs.

However, not every renter is required to have renter’s insurance, which means some renters will be on the hook to cover the cost of their personal belongings.

Even though an increase in claims can lead to increased premiums, the commissioner says his office has the final say.

“Pipes bursting is a short weather event,” said King. “It should not be causing an unreasonable rate increase.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The claims process should not take longer than about 30 days. If there are issues getting a claim processed, you can file a complaint online with the Insurance Commissioners Office. You can also call (404) 656-2070 or toll-free at (800) 656-2298.

IN OTHER NEWS: