'Challenge' to maintain world's focus on global health after COVID-19: Bill Gates

Jennifer Rigby
·2 min read

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asking the world to prioritise saving lives in the world's poorest countries is increasingly challenging in a world still rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine, according to Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist said it was a "paradox" that in the wake of a huge global health threat, funding for tackling diseases like malaria and AIDS could actually drop this year.

"I am very worried… ironically, in the face of the clearest indication of why infectious disease is not a thing of the past, in fact, the funding levels could go down," said Gates in an interview with Reuters last week.

He was speaking ahead of the publication of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers report, which tracks progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), around reducing poverty and improving health.

The report finds that the pandemic has knocked the world off-course on almost every indicator, and progress would need to speed up by a factor of five in order to reach the targets set for 2030 on issues like reducing maternal mortality or ending malnutrition.

"It's hard to overstate what a setback the pandemic has been and it's hard to overstate what a setback the war in Ukraine is," said Gates, who pointed out that pre-2019, global health was improving in most areas.

"It is fair to say that saving lives in Africa and caring about the poorest countries, we'll be challenged to maintain that as a priority and not cut back on those things," he added.

Gates has channelled more of his own money into the foundation this year and it will up its annual budget from $6 billion to $9 billion by 2026, but he said he was concerned about the competing pressures on the budgets of donor governments.

However, Gates said there was still hope, particularly in areas like food security, if the world invests in innovation. (Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi heads abroad to promote strategic role

    President Xi Jinping is using his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic to promote China's strategic ambitions at a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group. The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing's more assertive foreign policy.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key Terri

  • Morgan Stanley Quant Model Triggers Buy Signal for China Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity traders in China are rapidly positioning for a rally in the onshore market, according to Morgan Stanley’s quantitative strategy team, who recommend clients prepare to “ride the wave.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes R

  • Australian Firm Defies Top Investor, Buys Chicago Skyway Stake From Canada Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlas Arteria Ltd. agreed to buy a $2 billion stake in the Chicago Skyway toll road despite strong opposition from the Australian company’s biggest shareholder.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm

  • Defense & National Security — Ukraine offense turns the tide

    Ukraine’s battleground offensive over the weekend made major headway and clawed back thousands of miles of territory once lost to Russian forces, a development that is causing issues for Russian President Vladimir Putin at home and abroad. We’ll break down the most recent Ukrainian gains and what that means for both Kyiv and Moscow, plus the stark new…

  • Argentina’s New Economy Chief Wins IMF Praise on First Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa won praise from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as he capped a week-long trip to the US aimed at securing the lender’s support in a review of a $44 billion loan-program. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Fa

  • Inflation: Consumer prices likely moderated for a second-straight month in August

    Inflation is expected to have eased in August, but consumer prices likely still rose at the fastest pace in four decades.

  • Lend-Lease from occupiers: Security Service of Ukraine shows arsenals left by Russians in Izium

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:12 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) demonstrated Russian weapons that they had captured from the liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine Details: The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region continues.

  • Russia shrugs off retreat in northeast Ukraine as Putin focuses on economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, the Kremlin insisted on Monday it would achieve its military goals and President Vladimir Putin maintained an air of business as usual as he chaired a meeting on the economy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if Putin still had confidence in his military leadership after Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive in the northeast of the country. Soon afterwards, Putin was shown on state television chairing a meeting on the economy at which he made no reference to the rout and said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions.

  • SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...

  • Fighting hunger 'an extension of our justice work,' EJI's Stevenson says

    EJI is taking on food insecurity in Alabama. Bryan Stevenson, EJI executive director, spoke with the Advertiser about EJI's hunger relief initiative.