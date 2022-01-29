Challenge To School Mask Order, Student Walkout | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

On Monday, seven school boards announced a lawsuit to challenge the executive order on optional masking in schools issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Falls Church City Public Schools approved a policy change that will allow students to opt out of wearing a mask in school after Feb. 14, or when COVID-19 transmission rates fall into the "moderate" range in the city based on data from the Virginia Department of Health — whichever comes first.



D.C. public school students walked out of schools Tuesday afternoon as part of a campaign to get the city's school system to create safer learning conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The omicron coronavirus surge has peaked in Virginia, according to health experts, offering a glimmer of hope for Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two-year mark.



As the Washington Football Team prepares to announce its new name on Feb. 2, we want to hear your thoughts on the finalist names.

A three-year-audit conducted by Metro's Office of the Inspector General revealed that more than 1.17 million gallons in fuel transactions were unaccounted for. The missing fuel amounted to more than $2 million in unused resources for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up an email address for residents to report any type of teachings or practices in public schools across the state that they feel are "inherently divisive."



Local buses in Fredericksburg will go fare-free beginning on Monday, Feb. 28, the city announced on Monday. The fare-free program applies to all Fredericksburg Regional Transit routes.



An Alexandria woman is $1 million richer after scoring a top prize in the Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle.

Chances are, you know someone in Virginia who uses Apple AirTags to keep track of their keys, backpacks and other stuff through their iPhone Find My app.

Cheryl Terio-Simon, the 78-year-old widow of Reston founder Robert E. Simon, was found not guilty of a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 27 outside of the Reston Community Center.



A Virginia man who wore a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Wednesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, The Associated Press reported.

Metro is nearing the halfway mark in its program to install new faregates at its stations across the D.C. area, the transit system announced Wednesday. The new faregates, along with new fareboxes on Metrobuses, will make it easier for customers to tap and pay for their rides.



U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) announced Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.



Metrobus will bring back regular weekday service starting Feb. 7 as the agency recovers from COVID-19 staffing shortages.

A Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the fatal shooting of his neighbor was sentenced Friday to life in prison.



This article originally appeared on the Del Ray Patch