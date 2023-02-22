Challenger Technologies (SGX:573) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.0125

Challenger Technologies Limited's (SGX:573) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to SGD0.0125 on the 18th of May. This means that the annual payment is 2.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Challenger Technologies' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, Challenger Technologies was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 11.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 55%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0225 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0125. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.7% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On Challenger Technologies' Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Challenger Technologies is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Challenger Technologies (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Challenger Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

