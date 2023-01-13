Challenger Technologies (SGX:573) investors are sitting on a loss of 8.8% if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Challenger Technologies Limited (SGX:573) share price slid 13% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 1.9%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 6.6% in three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Challenger Technologies

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Challenger Technologies had to report a 48% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 13% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Challenger Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Challenger Technologies the TSR over the last 1 year was -8.8%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.9% in the last year, Challenger Technologies shareholders lost 8.8% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Challenger Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Challenger Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • STOT by Finxeed Announces Partnership with Bi Te Bi Chui Shui Zhan (BTBCSZ)

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2023) - Finxeed, a decentralized credibility scoring platform, today announced the partnership with Bi Te Bi Chui Shui Zhan (BTBCSZ) to further strengthen community presence and to build trust for its core product - STOT.Image 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9271/151133_2acaa7f344a61b91_001full.jpgSTOT is the World's First Certified Digital Asset Prop Firm, as the key initiative

  • Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

    South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and dropped a reference to the need for more rate hikes. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Friday's rate increase would mark the end of a rate-hike cycle that the Bank of Korea's began in late 2021. The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board had decided to raise its policy interest rate to 3.50%, the highest since late 2008.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) 34% Undervaluation?

    Does the January share price for Nick Scali Limited ( ASX:NCK ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • LendingClub slashing headcount by 225

    LendingClub Corporation is slashing its headcount by 14%, the financial services firm announced on Thursday. That will equate to 225 workers losing their jobs.

  • Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat

    Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar.

  • Time to Buy These Popular Retail Restaurant Stocks?

    With these popular retail restaurants already providing a hedge against inflation over the last year, a stronger consumer could help their stocks rally.

  • Volusia County man sentenced for 2017 murder of woman he intentionally set on fire

    A De Leon Springs man is headed to prison for the 2017 murder of a woman who was able to identify her killer before she died.

  • Seattle woman accused of ramming, damaging 2 Poulsbo police vehicles

    A 31-year-old was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and first-degree malicious mischief.

  • A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari

    Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.View Entire Post ›

  • China moving to take 'golden shares' in Alibaba, Tencent units - FT

    Seeking influence, Beijing began taking these stakes, called "golden shares," in private online media companies - usually about 1% of a firm - more than five years ago. An entity under the state investment fund set up by the China's internet regulator last week took a 1% stake of an Alibaba unit in Guangzhou to tighten control over content at the ecommerce giant's streaming video unit Youku and web browser UCWeb, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and public records. However, the specifics of the government's plan to take golden shares in Tencent remain under discussion, but they will involve a stake in one of the group's main China operating subsidiaries, the report added.

  • Dollar wobbles as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

    The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June. U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

  • TSMC Jumps as Investors Bet on Chip Giant’s Scale in Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged as much as 4.6% Friday after investors bet the world’s most valuable chipmaker would be among the first to emerge from an industry downturn in 2023.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Tra

  • Police: Butane hash oil operation causes explosion, fire near Lowell

    Emergency crews responded Thursday to reports of multiple explosions at a property that was allegedly being used as a butane hash oil processing site.

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.