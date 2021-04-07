Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

  • FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo released by the Royal Hashemite Court, Jordan's King Abdullah II gives a speech during the inauguration of the 19th Parliament's non-ordinary session, in Amman Jordan. Jordan’s king addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain. The statement on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend. (Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, the streets of the Jordanian Capital are seen empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. The coronavirus outbreak has cratered the economy, causing nearly 25% unemployment and feeding longstanding allegations of corruption and misrule. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)
  • FILE - In this April 2, 2001, file photo, Jordan’s King Abdullah II laughs with his half brother Prince Hamzah, right, shortly before the monarch embarked on a tour of the United States. Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of the beloved King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004. (AP Photo/Yousef Allan, File)
  • FILE - In this March 21, 2020, file photo, the streets of the Jordanian Capital are empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Amman, Jordan. The coronavirus outbreak has cratered the economy, causing nearly 25% unemployment and feeding longstanding allegations of corruption and misrule. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)
1 / 4

Jordan

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo released by the Royal Hashemite Court, Jordan's King Abdullah II gives a speech during the inauguration of the 19th Parliament's non-ordinary session, in Amman Jordan. Jordan’s king addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain. The statement on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend. (Yousef Allan/The Royal Hashemite Court via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SARAH EL DEEB and JOSEPH KRAUSS
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented public rift within the royal family for the first time Wednesday, portraying it as an attempted sedition involving his half-brother that had been “nipped in the bud," but caused him anger, pain and shock.

The monarch appeared to be doubling down on the allegations against Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, while at the same time trying to reassure Jordanians that the nation was returning to business as usual. But even if the current crisis is eventually defused, major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy as it confronts growing internal dissent.

Wednesday's statement, presented by a newsreader on Jordan TV, dealt with the internal crisis that erupted over the weekend when Hamzah was confined to his home and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

Hamzah has denied the allegations, saying he was simply calling out long-running corruption and mismanagement in the kingdom.

The king said Wednesday that he was hurt by the recent events.

“The challenge over the past few days was not the most difficult or dangerous to the stability of our nation, but to me, it was the most painful,” he said. “Sedition came from within and without our one house, and nothing compares to my shock, pain, and anger as a brother and as the head of the Hashemite family, and as a leader of this proud people.”

Abdullah also suggested that there was continued control over Hamzah's movements. The prince, who has not been seen or heard from in days, was “with his family at his palace, under my care," the statement said.

There was no sign that authorities have released up to 18 other detainees, including members of one of the powerful tribes on which the monarchy has historically relied.

Authorities have imposed a sweeping gag order on any coverage of the royal dispute in a sign of how sensitive they are to how it is perceived. The gag order and the king's willingness to sanction his own brother also reaffirmed what Jordanians understand as their “red line” — an absolute ban on criticizing the monarch or the royal family.

Bessma Momani, a professor of international relations at Ontario’s Waterloo University, said the crisis strengthened Hamzah’s popularity, making critics of the government and new followers rally behind him.

She said the king's doubling-down on vague plot allegations could also create problems in the future. Prosecuting those detained, including members of a powerful tribe, could stir protests. If they are let go, more questions could arise about whether there was ever a plot.

Even before the palace drama, Jordan was grappling with an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with one in four people out of work. Longstanding complaints about corruption and misrule have fueled scattered protests in recent months.

At the same time, the region's strategic landscape is shifting as powerful Gulf states pursue closer ties with Israel, potentially undermining Jordan's role in the Middle East peace process.

The White House, in a statement issued Wednesday, said President Joe Biden had spoken with Abdullah to express strong U.S. support for Jordan and underscore the importance of the king's leadership to the United States, the region and the peace process.

Asked by reporters if he was concerned about the situation in Jordan, Biden said: “No, I’m not. I just called to tell him that he has a friend in America. Stay strong.”

The crisis in the royal family erupted Saturday when Jordan's military chief of staff visited Hamzah and warned him to stop attending meetings with critics of the government. Things quickly escalated, with Hamzah accusing the security establishment of threatening him and ordering the general to leave his home.

Authorities placed the former crown prince under a form of house arrest and detained up to 18 people, including former senior officials. On Sunday, the government said Hamzah and others were involved in a “malicious plot” against the kingdom's security with foreign support.

Abdullah and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.

The government imposed the gag order on coverage of the dispute after an audio recording of the meeting between Hamzah and the chief of staff, Gen. Yousef Huneiti, raised questions about its allegations of a foreign conspiracy. Neither mentioned any such plot in the recording, which was recorded surreptitiously and circulated online.

Family members of those who were arrested in connection with the alleged plot, meanwhile, said they've had no communication with authorities or the detainees.

Those arrested include Yasser al-Majali, Hamzah's chief of staff, and Samir al-Majali, both prominent members of the Majali tribe.

“We don't know where he is,” said Yasser al-Majali's brother, Abdullah. He said they have been unable to reach any officials and have not been informed of any charges.

"If there is anything against them, take them to court for a fair trial,” he said. “We don’t want any trouble. We care about stability and we want our people to be released.”

The Majali tribe issued an angry statement immediately after the arrests, calling it a “black day” in which the tribe's dignity had been insulted.

The tribe denied the men had plotted against Jordan and warned against involving them in “any internal or family dispute.” On Wednesday, video surfaced of the tribesmen holding a small rally demanding the release of their relatives and chanting: “Where is Hamzah?”

Jordan has a large Palestinian population, including more than 2 million refugees from past wars with Israel and their descendants. The monarchy has granted most of them full citizenship but has historically viewed them with suspicion. Its main base of support is powerful tribes from east of the Jordan River, who dominate the security forces.

For decades, the monarchy has cultivated close ties with the U.S. and other Western nations, which it has used to press for the creation of a Palestinian state including the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 war.

That strategy has hit a wall in recent years as the peace process has ground to a halt. Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations have soured amid a series of recent diplomatic spats.

At the same time, Gulf countries have been cultivating closer ties with Israel over their shared antipathy toward Iran, relations made public last year when the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal. Saudi Arabia has at times appeared to be weighing a similar move.

___

Krauss reported from Jerusalem.

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan's King Abdullah says sedition quashed, country stable

    Jordan's King Abdullah said on Wednesday sedition has been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza, whom the government had accused of links to efforts destabilise the country. "Nothing comes close to what I felt - shock, pain and anger - as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people," King Abdullah said in a letter published by the state news agency and read out on Jordanian television. "Hamza today is with his family in his palace under my care," he said.

  • Jordan bans media coverage of royal rift, Saudi reaffirms support

    AMMAN (Reuters) -Jordan banned all news outlets and social media users on Tuesday from publishing any content related to King Abdullah's half-brother Prince Hamza after the latter was accused of plotting to destabilise the country. Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday after mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan and placed him under house arrest. In unprecedented public criticism, Hamza, who was crown prince until King Abdullah removed him from the post in 2004, accused Jordan's leaders of corruption and serving only their own interests.

  • Jordan's king breaks silence, says family rift “nipped in the bud"

    Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that the attempted "sedition" involving his half-brother had caused him "pain and anger" but has now been quashed, Reuters reports. Why it matters: His first public statements on the rift inside the royal family, which began last Saturday with several arrests and allegations of a coup plot, seem designed to assure Jordanians that he is firmly in control. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: The Jordanian government on Sunday accused Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of conspiring to destabilize the country.Prince Hamzah initially responded by denying the allegations while accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement. But he signed a letter on Monday pledging allegiance to the king, his half-brother. What they're saying: “I assure you, that the sedition has been nipped in the bud,” King Abdullah said in a letter read on state television, per Al Jazeera. “Nothing comes close to what I felt — shock, pain and anger — as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and a leader of this dear people,” he added.“Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my protection.”The White House said President Biden had spoken with King Abdullah on Wednesday to express U.S. support for Jordan and underscore the importance of the king’s leadership to the U.S., the Middle East and the peace process."Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues," the statement read. The big picture via AP: "[T]he region’s strategic landscape is shifting as powerful Gulf states pursue closer ties with Israel, potentially undermining Jordan’s role in the Middle East peace process ... even if the current crisis is eventually defused, major challenges loom for the Western-allied monarchy as it confronts growing internal dissent."Go deeper: Jordan claims businessman who offered to help arrested prince is former Mossad agentMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Jordan bans media coverage of royal feud as Prince Hamzah soothes rift with King Abdullah

    Jordan on Tuesday banned media coverage of a royal feud that ended with Prince Hamzeh pledging allegiance to his half-brother King Abdullah after being accused of “promoting sedition”. "To safeguard the secrecy of the investigations being undertaken by the security services in relation to His Highness Prince Hamzeh bin Hussain and others, Amman's public prosecutor has decided to ban the publication of everything related to the investigations at this stage," the state news agency reported. The ban follows an unprecedented royal feud that saw Prince Hamzeh, 41, cautioned by the military on Saturday as at least 16 senior officials were detained on accusations of undermining the security of the kingdom, a key Western ally and longtime pillar of stability in a febrile region. Hamzeh, who was crown prince until King Abdullah II transferred the title to his eldest son Hussein in 2004, had publicly accused Jordan’s leaders of corruption and serving their own interests. The government said he had been under investigation after conspiring with foreign agents to undermine Jordan. Jordan’s opposition released a voice recording on Monday in which the prince said he would not comply with demands to keep quiet.

  • Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges allegiance to king

    Jordan's estranged Prince is back in with the King after family mediation. The royal court says Prince Hamza signed a letter in which he placed himself at the monarch's disposal.It came after a meeting on Monday (April 6) with Prince Hassan, the king's uncle, and other princes.In a letter released by the palace Prince Hamza said he remained committed to the constitution of the kingdom.A media blackout has been ordered, with the kingdom’s public prosecutor banning all media and social media from publishing content about the royal feud.On Saturday (April 3), the military warned Prince Hamza over actions it said were undermining "security and stability" in Jordan. Later the Prince said he was under house arrest. Several high-profile figures were also detained. Officials accused Prince Hamza of involvement in a plot to destabilize Jordan – adding he had been under investigation for some time. The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said he was ordered to keep quiet. In a voice recording released by Jordan's opposition he refused to comply. While Prince Hamza is not seen as a direct threat to the king, his actions suggested he wanted to shore up his position with the Jordanian public after being removed from the royal succession. The royal fall out has shaken Jordan's image as a haven of stability in the unpredictable Middle East.

  • Google Cloud lands its largest Latin America deal, with media powerhouse Grupo Globo

    On Wednesday, Google's cloud division said it landed its biggest deal yet in Latin America, a seven-year strategic partnership with Brazil's largest media company, Grupo Globo, a privately-held multibillion-dollar that is in the midst of a restructuring. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  • South Korea suspends AstraZeneca shots for people under 60 amid European review

    South Korea said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 amid a European review, while approving a Johnson & Johnson shot in a bid to speed up its inoculation rollout. The European Medical Agency (EMA) is due to announce the results of a review on whether some cases of blood clotting in adults may be linked to the AstraZeneca shot. Global controversy over the efficacy and side-effects of some COVID-19 vaccines has caused some delays in South Korea's vaccination campaign, which kicked off in late February with the goal of reaching herd immunity in November.

  • ‘Anti-racist’ group vows to turn stolen Confederate memorial into a toilet in Alabama

    The relic went missing from a cemetery last month.

  • Iranian cargo ship anchored off Red Sea attacked, says state TV

    The state TV acknowledgment, citing foreign media, marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident Tuesday involving the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Day 7

    A use-of-force instructor who trained the former Minneapolis police officer testified that the restraint used on George Floyd violated department policy. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has more.

  • Ship Thought to Be Spying for Iran Is Attacked in Red Sea

    The vessel has allegedly gathered intelligence for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has been off the western coast of Yemen since early 2017, several officials said.

  • He wasn’t wearing pants outside a Florida school, but had a pistol between legs, cops say

    A disturbing incident played out near a Florida K-12 private school in Titusville, Florida, Monday morning.

  • China holds aircraft carrier drills in waters near Taiwan

    China is holding naval drills involving an aircraft carrier battlegroup near Taiwan it says are aimed at safeguarding Chinese sovereignty, an apparent reference to Beijing's claim to the self-governed island. The navy said the exercises involving the Liaoning, one of its two aircraft carriers, are routine and assigned under an annual schedule. China has been steadily increasing its threat to take control of the island militarily with exercises and incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes.

  • Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins: with or without China

    A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, involved bats and other wildlife in China and southeast Asia. "Their starting point was, let's have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China," said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who drafted the letter.

  • The former crown prince of Jordan appears to pledge allegiance to his half-brother, the king, after being accused of a coup attempt and put under house arrest

    The country's deputy prime minister said Saturday the government had "foiled" an attempted coup involving Prince Hamzah and two officials.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page auditioned to play Superman's grandpa, but a DC exec reportedly refused to cast a Black actor in the role

    A DC executive reportedly said Superman could not have a Black grandfather, multiple sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • Jordan Attempts to Silence Entire Kingdom Over Intrigue Roiling Royal Family

    Ali Jarekji via ReutersIn an unprecedented attempt to control the messaging on a simmering feud embroiling the Jordanian monarchy, Amman’s prosecutor general on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about the royal rift.“In order to keep the security services’ investigation into Prince Hamzah and the others secret, [it is decided] to ban the publication of anything related to this inquiry at this stage,” prosecutor Hassan al-Abdallat said on state television. “The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject on pain of legal action.”Jordanian Monarchy’s Takedown of a Prince Is a Master Class in Quashing DissentThe kingdom-wide gag order came within hours after a secret recording of Hamzah and Gen. Yousef Huneiti, the military chief of staff, was released. In the recording, Huneiti can be heard accusing the former crown prince of conspiring with those critical of the ruling class, who he says “started talking more than they should.”Hamzah can be heard becoming irate, raising his voice and accusing the general of threatening him. “You come to me and tell me in my house what to do and who to meet with in my country and from my people? Are you threatening me?… You come to my house and tell me you and security leaders are threatening me? Not to leave your house, only go to your family and don’t tweet?” Hamzah says, according to the Associated Press account of the recording. “The bad performance of the state is because of me? The failure is because of me? Forgive me, but the mistakes are my fault?” Huneiti then appears to try to calm the situation, telling the prince he is only a messenger, delivering the news of the house arrest from the heads of intelligence and general security. Hamzah interrupts, according to the AP, commanding him to leave. “Get in your car, sir!” he says. At no time is there a mention of a foreign plot or Hamzah’s alleged conspiring with foreign powers. Over the weekend, Hamzah, the half-brother of ruling King Abdullah and first son of American-born Queen Noor, released a series of cryptic messages to the BBC and others about what he called house arrest. At least 16 of his close associates were also reportedly taken into custody. Representatives of the kingdom denied that he was being detained in any way.Prince Hamzah’s mother, the last wife of the late King Hussein, who died in 1999, tweeted support for her son on April 4. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” she wrote.Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe.— Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) April 4, 2021 Hamzah was essentially dethroned and stripped of his crown prince status in 2004 when his half-brother King Abdullah II, the first son of King Hussein, tried to consolidate power. Hamzah is accused of becoming increasingly highly critical of his step-brother’s rule, and over the weekend was accused of orchestrating what the government called a “malicious plot” involving foreign powers to “destabilize the kingdom’s security.”After the accusations, wild conspiracy theories swirled while major allies of Jordan in the Gulf region quickly expressed support for the kingdom, lest they be accused of being part of the foreign involvement. Daoud Kuttab, director-general of the nonprofit media organization Community Media Network, told Al Jazeera that the problem was an “internal criticism” issue. “Former Crown Prince Hamzah has been making the rounds, especially in tribal areas, and that is a kind of a red line for the government and for the king,” Kuttab told Al Jazeera. “These are the strongest supporters of the monarchy and the ones who are more courageous in standing up to government corruption. So I think that’s what has really upset people in the palace.”On Monday, Hamzah suddenly appeared to change tack, pledging his allegiance to Abdullah, just hours after publicly declaring he would not be silenced. “I don’t want to make moves and escalate now, but of course I’m not going to obey when they say you can’t go out, you can’t tweet, you can’t communicate with people, you’re only allowed to see your family,” Hamzah said through a voice message early Monday.Then, after what is reported as a “mediation” between the former crown prince and his half-brother’s representatives, he issued a letter vowing his obedience. “I place myself in the hands of His Majesty the King,” he wrote in a letter released by the kingdom. “I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always be of help and support to His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.”The letter went on to say, “The interests of the homeland must remain above every consideration. We must all stand behind the king in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests.”A few hours later, the prosecutor general banned any further public discussion of the matter, making it illegal to report on what happens next inside the kingdom. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tempered glass bowls have shattered when they shouldn’t. They’ve now been recalled

    Glass bowls used in cooking or storage shouldn’t shatter from normal use. That’s why 6,850 four-packs of Epicure Prep Bowls have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

  • Harry and Meghan's production company's first Netflix series pays tribute to the prince's royal roots

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's production company will release its first docuseries with Netflix next spring. And Harry will appear on camera.