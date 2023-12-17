Challenges after a stroke: The Needy Fund is there

After her husband was partially paralyzed by a stroke, she became the sole provider for her family. Our remarkable neighbor, a devoted wife and mother, does her best to balance work, family responsibilities and medical care for her husband. And the challenges keep coming.

As they waited for Social Security Disability Insurance, the family stayed strong, but the strain began to show. Thanks to your generous donations, the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund stepped in by contributing toward essential expenses like their electricity bill. The Needy Fund also connected this resilient caregiver with local resources like a food pantry and a nutrition assistance program to keep sustaining meals on the table.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date:$623,448.32

