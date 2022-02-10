The challenges for Tampa’s new police chief | Editorial

Mary O’Connor returns to the Tampa Police Department as an experienced former officer in a fast-evolving landscape. She certainly has one essential prerequisite for the job of police chief — the confidence of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who made the appointment Tuesday, and who herself ran the department before being elected mayor.

O’Connor, 51, spent 22 years at Tampa police before retiring as an assistant chief in 2016. Her ties to the mayor’s office include not only Castor but John Bennett, the mayor’s chief of staff, another former assistant chief. While O’Connor’s selection is a homecoming of sorts, the incoming chief also faces new demands, from the clamor for police reform in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis to confronting an uptick in shootings and homicides and lagging diversity in the ranks. To succeed in these changing times, she’ll need freedom, creativity and resolve — and support from her former police colleagues in the mayor’s office.

O’Connor said Tuesday that her first priority is to build a community-wide approach to fighting crime. That’s a buzz phrase in police circles, and it requires tough work to be anything more than a public relations exercise. To address the root causes of crime, police must work more closely with nonprofits, social service providers and others outside the department’s chain of command to reduce the intake to the criminal justice system. That could involve better services to the homeless and neglected children, to younger offenders poised on the prison pipeline and to those addicted to substance abuse. The mayor and city council will also have to support the police with the resources and political encouragement they need.

O’Connor will have to continue building bridges that her predecessor, former police Chief Brian Dugan, and other local law enforcement leaders sought in the wake of Floyd’s killing in 2020 and the unrest nationwide that followed. While dozens of rioters in Tampa used the protests as an opportunity to destroy property and loot, most of the demonstrations were peaceful, and Tampa police overreacted in cracking down on lawful gatherings. Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sent the right message by declining to prosecute scores of arrests. O’Connor needs to address the grievances about policing and race that Floyd’s murder called to the fore. She should have a dialogue with activists and faith leaders and be open to changing department policy where necessary.

The chief also needs to be seen as a strong leader of a department that’s responsive and accountable. To his credit, interim Chief Ruben “Butch” Delgado responded to the increase in shootings last year with several measures to reduce gun violence in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. O’Connor should examine whether more steps are needed to improve the lines of communication in these communities. O’Connor also needs to follow Dugan’s example in holding officers responsible for misconduct. O’Connor said she learned from her own long-ago battery arrest that nearly derailed her career. Her personnel file is filled with positive evaluations, and having made the most of a second chance, she vows to administer discipline on the merits of each case and in “a fair and impartial manner.”

O’Connor’s knowledge of the department, history in senior command and work as a consultant for other police agencies give her a rich perspective as the incoming chief. She will lead a large department that is key to Tampa’s livability and prospects for growth. Police chiefs are the most important appointment for any mayor. O’Connor should appreciate that this high achievement comes with high expectations.

