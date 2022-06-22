‘Challenging water conditions’: Watch cop attempt to jump between two boats in Florida

A video of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer on assignment falling into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend has gone viral.

A widely shared TikTok video from a woman with the handle @blunts_93 shows the uniformed man attempting to jump between two boats Sunday in John’s Pass, off Madeira Beach — unsuccessfully.

The classic ‘80s song “Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth plays in the background in the clip, which has racked up more than 1 million views. TikTok’s on-screen text carries the warning: “Participating in this activity could result in you getting hurt.”

In a followup explainer, the TikToker tells her followers that her day out on the water took a turn after someone in her party injured his leg and was transported to shore to get stitches.

After the incident, an FWC boat approached to gather more information. The officer jumped aboard the yacht, got a report, then leaped off to get back on his moving inflatable — and missed.

“We couldn’t stop laughing, it was so funny,” she said. “Just, like, seeing that in the moment. We knew he was good. He has his life vest on.”

The FWC’s Melody Kilborn provided more context to the Miami Herald, confirming the call came in to help the boater who was hurt.

“After EMS arrived, the officers turned their attention to the vessel from which the victim had fallen or jumped, which was departing out of the pass,” read her statement. “Two officers quickly caught up with the yacht to obtain information on the circumstances surrounding the victim’s injury.”

Because of “a strong current and challenging water conditions,” both vessels maintained steerage speed and the officer safely boarded, Kilborn’s statement continued. Upon attempting to reboard, he tumbled into the drink, but was fine.

“FWC officers work tirelessly every day protecting the people and natural resources of Florida,” the statement concluded, without naming any individuals involved.