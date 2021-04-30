Chalmers man charged with murder in stabbing

Apr. 29—A Chalmers man was arrested on a charge of murder in the investigation of the Wednesday stabbing of a 64-year-old Chalmers woman, the White County Sheriff's Office announced.

About 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call came in about a possible stabbing at a residence near Chalmers.

White County Sheriff's deputies and the Monticello Fire Department responded, and 64-year-old Cheryl Wingate was pronounced dead at the scene.

White County Sheriff's deputies then located and detained Brian M. Neal, 44. He was later charged with murder.

The White County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Indiana State Police. Responding agencies included the White County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, Brookston Chalmers Fire Department, Brookston Police Department, Wolcott Police Department and the Indiana State Police.

