Chamba app co-founder turns focus to helping eligible migrants get jobs in Denver area

Personalized news aggregation app Artifact is taking another step to become a place to discover interesting links of all sorts, not just the latest headlines. After last month adding a way to share organic posts as well as links of any sort through the service, the AI-powered app from Instagram's co-founders is today adding a way to also share favorite places -- like a restaurant, bar, shop or another place you want to recommend to friends. The addition again changes the nature of the news app, which is rapidly morphing itself into a discovery engine for the broader web, if not a full-on Twitter/X competitor. It also allows Artifact users to better establish themselves as curators who can build a following on the app by sharing their recommendations, thoughts and, now, hot spots, too.