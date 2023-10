Oct. 14—Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Heidi Myhre on opening Merry Piglets, which is located at 118 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

Merry Piglets is a gift shop offering unique, cheery, beautiful products including cookbooks, puzzles, candles, decor and more. Merry Piglets is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.