Chamber announces ExtraORdinary winners

Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce board member Sharon Kohler, center, presents the Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Leah Hunter, left, and Amanda Lovegrove, right, of The Houndry.

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge on Jan. 7 to celebrate the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s “ExtraORdinary Evening,” where area business leaders and businesses were honored.

Companies and individuals were recognized in six categories. The awards were voted on by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce membership, according to a Chamber news release.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors individuals who demonstrate innovativeness, originality, and a risk-taking spirit in the development of processes, products or technologies along with a vision for the future.

This year’s winners were Amanda Lovegrove and Leah Hunter of The Houndry. Amanda and Leah have expanded from their small dog daycare to a new and innovative dog adventure company, the release stated. The Houndry recently broke ground for their new venture: a local dog park and beer garden called “The Backyard.” It will offer craft beers focusing on woman-owned and local breweries and will have a water feature specifically for dogs designed by Willow Ridge Garden Center.

The Young Professional of the Year Award honors a person age 21 to 40, who is a highly motivated, emerging leader and is realizing a successful career by making innovative contributions and distinguishing themselves as a future leader.

This year’s honoree was Naomi Asher, executive director of the United Way of Anderson County. Naomi is a long-time resident of Oak Ridge. She worked in several different industries before finding her passion in nonprofit work. In 2010, she was hired as the executive director for CASA. In May 2015, she was hired as the executive director of the United Way. She is the president-elect of the United Way of Tennessee, the chair for Explore Oak Ridge, chair of the Oak Ridge Chamber’s Ambassador program, and president of the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge.

Naomi Asher receives the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce's Young Professional of the Year Award from James Woods, Chamber board member.

The Non-Profit of the Year is a new award this year. It honors a non-profit organization that demonstrates resilience, an entrepreneurial mindset in the creation and delivery of new programs, and far-reaching impact to the clientele it serves.

The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge took home the honor in this category. The Free Medical Clinic provides no charge primary medical care for low-income and uninsured residents of Anderson, Morgan and Roane counties. Since its founding in 2009, the clinic has provided more than 50,000 patient encounters and millions of dollars worth of primary care.

The Small Business of the Year Award honors a for-profit business of 25 or fewer full-time equivalent employees that demonstrates leading growth and performance, sound business practices and strategies, and community involvement and contribution.

Oak Ridge Pharmacy took home this year’s award. Oak Ridge Pharmacy is a small, independent, family-owned business at the heart of the new Main Street development. It is a full-service pharmacy offering immunizations, monthly compliance packaging and a variety of over the counter and wound care supplies.

The Business of the Year is awarded to a business that has achieved excellence through innovative business practices, products, and/or employee programs and has enhanced the economic vitality of the community during 2021.

David Wilson, from left, receives the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce's Kerry Trammell Volunteer of the Year Award from Colin Anderson, outgoing Chamber board chairman. They're joined by Mark Watson, Oak Ridge city manager.

This year’s recipient is Life Safety Inspections. In business for over 13 years, LSI is the only company in East Tennessee that is state recognized on all brands of extinguishers and restaurant systems and are certified for heavy vehicle suppression systems. The company sells only American made extinguishers. In addition to volunteering in the community, LSI donates chimney fire chemical to the Harriman, Clinton and Oak Ridge fire departments every year.

The Community Impact Award is awarded to a for-profit business that not only operates in a sound manner, but also is making a profound impact on the greater Oak Ridge community. This impact must be above-and-beyond the impacts achieved by others.

Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge was the winner of this category. Now in its 78th year, MMC is a 301-bed facility which serves more than 200,000 citizens. Its charity care exceeds $9 million per year. The hospital operates three hospitality houses to supply free lodging for patients and guests and works with the Free Medical Clinic to provide over 2,000 free tests and procedures to community members in need. For the past two years, the staff has been in the trenches at the bedside and across the hospital campus caring for the surrounding communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Oak Ridge Chamber announced Jim Dodson as the recipient of the Eugene L. Joyce Lifetime Achievement Award and David Wilson, Chair of the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board as the recipient of the Kerry Trammell Volunteer of the Year Award.

The event was sponsored by M&M Productions. Photography was provided by Ripley Photography. Constellation Brands was the wine sponsor.

Presenting sponsors are the Chamber’s Titanium Millennium Partners: UT-Battelle and Consolidated Nuclear Services; Platinum Millennium Partners: The University of Tennessee, ORNL Federal Credit Union and Y-12 Federal Credit Union; Gold Millennium Partners: UCOR and ORAU; and Silver Millennium Partner: Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Chamber announces ExtraORdinary winners