Chamber announces Jamestown award winners at banquet

Jan. 19—JAMESTOWN — Individuals and businesses were honored Thursday, Jan. 18, during the 93rd Annual Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet at Harold Newman Arena.

The annual banquet is held to highlight the importance of the chamber and recognize the businesses and individuals who continue to serve the community and surrounding area to the highest degree, the chamber said in a news release.

Rod Wilhelm, who co-owns Wilhelm Chevrolet GMC with his brother Jeff, and sister, Lisa Wilhelm-Lindberg, received the Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award. He was nominated for his lifetime commitment to Jamestown. Wilhelm's involvement in the community includes his work on the Stutsman County Fair Board, Don Wilhelm Car Show & 5K Run/Walk for Huntington's Disease and the University of Jamestown Booster Club and supporting his business' employees and their community involvement.

Annie Hancock with SMP Health — Ave Maria and the Jamestown Rotary Club received the Above & Beyond Award. Hancock was nominated for her drive to better Jamestown. Along with her work at Ave Maria, her other work has included the Gear up for Winter program which collected winter apparel to give to others in need this winter. When the Coats for Kids program wasn't going to take place, Hancock stepped up to ensure the need would still be met by creating the Gear Up For Winter event with the Jamestown Rotary Club.

The Young Professional of the Year Award was given to Amanda Thrift of First Community Credit Union. Thrift was nominated for her extensive involvement at many levels of the community, including Jamestown Tourism, Aktion Club, Prairie Paws Rescue and more. Numerous testimonies spoke to her passion and drive to help better the Jamestown area.

The Business of the Year award went to the Medicine Shoppe. This award recognizes a business that continues to provide superior customer service with high involvement in the community. The award is voted on by the Young Professionals of Jamestown from the previous year's Business of the Month award winners.

The Beautification Committee recognized Eddy's Funeral Home with the Continuing Beautification Award, Premium Property Management with the Spot of Beauty Award and Blufrog Realty with the Best Landscaping Award.