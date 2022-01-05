🌱 New Chamber Board + River Market Returns + Big Christmas Gift

Good morning,Tuscaloosa! Let's get you started with everything you need to know on this busy Wednesday.

Chamber Board of Directors.

PACs spend big in local races.

Stillman basketball COVID-19 precautions.

Annie Myrick (left) received a little more than $10,000 on Tuesday, which was raised by up-and-coming country singer Fordie Hays after he met Myrick as she worked the cash register in the Love's Truckstop McDonald's off of Exit 100 in McCalla. Read more about their connection here. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Photo submitted by Fordie Hays.

Here's a look at what West Alabama candidates raised and spent in December 2021 ahead of this year's General Election. (Tuscaloosa Patch) One Tuscaloosa TV news station took a look at the county’s homicide numbers for 2021, which tied with the year before at 22. (WVUA 23 News) Alabama reported a daily average of more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases Monday, but medical officials remain optimistic because hospitalizations in the state have not reached anywhere near the numbers seen in 2021. (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch) Stillman College on Tuesday announced changes to its spring semester return for its men's and women's basketball teams due to COVID-19 protocols. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has announced its newly-elected Board of Directors. Check them out here! (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Yoga at Black Warrior Brewing Co. (More)

T-Town Weekly Cornhole Tournaments (More)

Holidays on the Plaza (More)

The Tuscaloosa County Commission is set to meet Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Be sure to follow me on social media for live updates and back here for full coverage. Until then, check out the meeting agenda here! (More)

DCH Health System added 10 new COVID-19 inpatients on Tuesday, bringing its overall total to 51. This is the highest for the hospital system since mid-October. (More)

Tuscaloosa County EMA is encouraging residents who own a private storm shelter to register it to allow first responders to know your shelter location so they can check for occupants after a disaster strikes. (More)

Tuscaloosa River Market will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. until noon. (More)

In other COVID-19 news, DCH Health System is offering vaccine appointments for individuals 12 years or older are on Fridays from 7 a.m. - 5:50 p.m. (More)

$50,500

The amount contributed by Political Actions Committees to the two Republican candidates who have qualified to run in the primary for Alabama Senate District 21 — Incumbent Sen. Gerald Allen and Tuscaloosa businessman Tripp Powell.

- Where Alabama’s Capitol riot suspects cases stand a year after Jan. 6 insurrection (Carol Robinson, AL.com)

- Harris: ‘Omicron spreading like wildfire’ in Alabama (Associated Press)



- Opinion | 2022 Legislative Session: rational or irrational? (Bill Britt, Alabama Political Reporter)

- $231.6 million rail plan could spur economic development in metro Bham (Angel Coker, Birmingham Business Journal)

- New legislative site offers better bill tracking, search options (Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News)

