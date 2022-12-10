Chamber celebrates small business awards

Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
·4 min read
Tim Beer, the owner of Beer's Automotive Services and Repair of Shelby, was the 2022 winner of the Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development Small Business Award, 14 and fewer employees category.
Beer's Automotive Services and Repair and Culligan Quality Water of NCO were winners of Richland Area Chamber of Commerce's 25th annual Small Business of the Year Awards.

Beer's Automotive Services and Repair took home the award for the "14 employees and under" category, and Culligan Quality Water of NCO was recognized among businesses of 15 or more employees.

The two businesses were selected from among seven finalists out of a pool of 89 businesses nominated for the awards, which are designed to honor the area's most successful and innovative small businesses. Twenty-seven semi-finalists were honored, according to the chamber.

The event, held Friday at Kingwood Center Gardens' King Ballroom, had a packed house. Winners will be nominated for the national award through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Jodie Perry of the Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development, said of Beer's, "... since inception this business has aimed to create positive relationships with customers and employees in the community.

"They've taken intentional steps about improving the customer experience," Perry said. "They've seen strong, sustaining growth even during difficult, economic times. They take good care of their employees and have implemented some innovative ways to support them. They give back generously in many ways and are a great example of supporting the youth in our community. In short, they are a model for small businesses in our community," Perry said in announcing Beer's as the winner in the 14 and fewer employees category.

Joel Beer first opened his shop in 1980

In 1980, Joel Beer opened Beer’s Repair which started out of his own home. After running his auto repair business at home for 2 years, he moved the location to a shop on Mansfield Avenue in Shelby. Joel built the present building at 225 N. Gamble St. in Shelby in 1990. When Joel semi-retired in 2002, the management began shifting to his son Tim. In 2009 when Joel fully retired, Tim became the sole manager of the business. In 2017 the business name and logo were changed to Beer’s Automotive Services and Repair to let customers know Beer’s handles both services and repairs for all-around vehicle maintenance.

At the podium, Tim Beer thanked his employees, his parents, his wife and children, joking he should've come to speech class. He said he was always absent on the day he had to give a speech in high school.

"I'm very honored, very humbled," Tim Beer said. "It's about our great team."

Culligan Water has been in community over 85 years

Perry said of the 15-plus employee winner, Culligan Quality Water of NCO, "This business finds innovative ways to serve their customers and ensure their delivery.... They also take seriously how they reward and recognize their employees. They've seen strong growth over many years and have a name people have come to trust. This multi-generational company has prospered in our community for over 85 years and has shown no signs of slowing down."

Culligan Quality Water of NCO was the Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development Small Business of the Year, 15-plus employee category Friday at Kingwood Center Gardens.
Donald Karger bought the Mansfield dealership in 1984, working as a Culligan Water expert for 50 years. When he retired, his son and daughter-in-law Cameron and Traci Karger purchased the dealership. With roots here in North Central Ohio, our team of local water experts is committed to providing the best service available.

Awardees and finalists

Finalists in the 14 and fewer employee category were Beer’s Automotive Service and Repair, Purdy Construction and Vitality Natural Wellness and MedSpa. Finalists in the 15+ employee category were Culligan Quality Water of North Central Ohio, JPB Professional Marketing, and Mansfield Dairy Queen. The large nonprofit winner was Renaissance Performing Arts and the small nonprofit winner was Altrusa of Mansfield.

Perry said small businesses are the "heartbeat of the community."

"If you want to know what nine local businesses and nonprofits can make, consider this. Together these businesses employ over 78 local people. Together they have revenues in excess of $9 million. Together they annually give tens of thousands of dollars of in-kind services to support charitable services," Perry said. "To the nominees, semifinalists and finalists, thank you for being the cornerstone of Richland County. Thank you for your blood, sweat, money and tears that you put into your businesses," she added.

The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner was Kids Korner.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

