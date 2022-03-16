Chamber Chatter: Smithville has great parks, eateries, shops to explore during spring break

The Smithville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Southern Direct Primary Care, LLC.

As we move into Spring Break this week, the Smithville Chamber of Commerce wants to encourage everyone to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, the green grass and the sunshine. We call this particular weather “Chamber of Commerce Weather” – a perfect time to get out, enjoy the wonderful parks in and around Smithville, pick up some grill items at Brookshire Brothers or Smithville Meat Locker and sit outside with friends and family as you enjoy a meal. What a wonderful community we live in!

The chamber is celebrating our many amazing medical providers this year with our Get Healthy Smithville theme. In January we kicked off the series with Ascension Seton Hospital, followed by Towers Nursing Home in February. This month we are highlighting Smithville Pharmacy. Smithville Pharmacy is a family-owned compounding pharmacy offering a variety of services including free delivery, custom compounding, wound care and more. Visit them online at: https://smithvillepharmacy.com.

Small business grants: The chamber, in partnership with the city of Smithville, is managing a small business grants program. We will be hosting weekly informational meetings on Thursdays at noon at the chamber for the next few weeks or you can download the application from our website, call us and we can e-mail it to you or come pick it up at our office. These grants can be up to $2,500 and are available first-come, first-serve for eligible Smithville businesses.

2022 Visitor Guide and Business Directory: Be sure to contact us about an ad in this publication which has been a mainstay of businesses in Smithville and the surrounding areas for decades. For information on ad space contact our publication manager Debbie Denny at 512-844-3930 or via e-mail at: debbie@debbiedennymedia.com.

The Smithville Workforce Training Center’s medical classroom building opened this week with a grand opening ribbon cutting on March 13. Medical classes will begin next week with certified nursing assistant course, followed by phlebotomy and emergency medical technician classes. Visit www.smithvilleworkforcetrainingcenter.com for details on all the upcoming courses, including plumbing, welding and more.

Story continues

The chamber celebrated the ribbon cutting of Southern Direct Primary Care, LLC, a new full-service general practice medical care provider. It’s located at 1509-B Dorothy Nichols Lane, Smithville. Learn more about Southern Direct at: https://www.southerndpc.com. Congratulations to this wonderful new business!

Mark your calendars

March 17, 5-7 p.m.: Chamber mixer, sponsored by the Smithville Noon Lion’s Club & Pocket’s Grille, at Pocket’s Grill, 205 Fawcett St. – Saint Patrick’s Day theme!

March 25, noon: Chamber Lunch & Learn, speaker: Chris Kirby, attorney at law, will speak on estate planning and property deed issues. Please RSVP to 512-237-2313. This is a live event at the chamber, 106 First St., Smithville.

March 30, noon: Chamber virtual training: Canva for your business. Canva simplifies design with customizable templates. Bring your vision to life with your choice of colors, fonts and elements. This easy-to-use software will help you create marketing materials for your business. Free to chamber members. Register online at: https://business.smithvilletx.org/events/details/canva-virtual-online-class-8368.

April 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bastrop County Health Fest and Smithville Empty Bowl Project, downtown Smithville. Empty Bowl info: www.smithvilleemptybowl.com.

April 7, 8, 9: Spring Street Sweep: Head to the chamber and pick up supplies to help clean up the streets and parks of Smithville. This is a self-directed event where you choose your day and time and location for clean-up. The chamber’s Keep Smithville Beautiful Committee will provide all materials including trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers. Call us at 512-237-2313 for more details.

April 9, 2-6 p.m.: Spring Wine Stroll. Many of our downtown businesses will be partnering with local wineries to showcase their wine as you stroll and shop. Enjoy live music and food specials along the way. Many thanks to our title sponsor: Tom and Debi Etheredge. To purchase tickets, call 512-237-2313 or go to www.smithvilletx.org.

Music in the Park: Thursdays in April, 6-8 p.m., join us for our annual Music in the Park series in downtown Smithville at the gazebo. Line up: April 7: Bucksnort Boogie Boys; April 14: Johnny Rockit Band!; April 21: Envy of them All; April 28: Shop Dawgz.

April quarterly luncheon: Join the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce for our April quarterly luncheon on April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 400 Olive St. Our speaker, Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape, will provide an update on county activities in his "State of the County" presentation. Tickets are $15, sponsorships are $50. Many thanks to our luncheon sponsor: Doug's Plumbing. Register here: https://business.smithvilletx.org/events/details/chamber-quarterly-luncheon-april-8340.

Smithville community job fair: Join us for a job fair. Are you hiring? There is no cost to participate as an employer/vendor; simply register by calling 512-237-2313 or online at https://business.smithvilletx.org/events/details/job-fair-03-15-2022-8292. Co-sponsored by the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Smithville Public Library and the Texas Workforce Commission.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Chamber: Explore Smithville, TX parks, shops during spring break