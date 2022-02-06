Chamber of Commerce takes part in virtual conference

CHILLICOTHE—The Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce will be a satellite site for day 3 of the We Mean Business 2022 virtual conference.

The We Mean Business conference is a three-day event that helps businesses learn and grow. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15-17. The conference is being presented by The Minority Business Assistance Center and the African American Chamber of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Day one of the event will help guide business owners through finding and leveraging opportunities. It will also discuss how using data to make decisions can save time and money.

Day two of the event will focus on digital transformation of a business and how it is needed to stay relevant.

Day three of the event will examine the supply chain, the produce auction, and the food co-ops. As well as how to effectively use advertising.

The Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce will be an available satellite site on Day 3 of the conference.

Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Small Business Administration.

Each day will include networking sessions and virtual exhibits.

Those interested should contact Wendi Bennett at wbennett@chillicotheohio.com to RSVP

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce participates in virtual conference