Chamber of Commerce's new director followed her heart and moved to Bucyrus

While the new director for the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce has worked her way through the area's business environment, she has a love story underpinning her life and the Valentine's Day that played a major part in her story.

“I’m not from Bucyrus originally, but I’ve lived here for 22 years now,” said Casie Grau. “My husband is from here.”

Casie met her husband, Jacob, at her best friend’s 21st birthday party in Caledonia, and she had to chase him down afterward, inviting him to a hockey game in Dayton. It took her a couple more dates to convince her future husband they made a good couple.

The Grau family, Casie, left, Jacob, Braeden and Quinn, has lived in Bucyrus since 2001.

“We exchanged phone numbers, and then I thought I would hear from him, but I didn’t,” Grau said. “So I had to be the one to reach out to him.”

Jacob said they started dating while Casie was in college. He proposed a year later on Valentine’s Day during her senior year in Wittenberg University in Springfield. He took her to dinner at the Hilton Columbus near Easton.

“It’s really cheesy, but we’ve been married for over 20 years now,” Casie said. “We have two great kids, so I’m really glad that I decided to pursue him even though I had to be the one to do it.”

Following her future husband, Casie moved to the Bucyrus area in 2001, right after college, to work at the sleep apnea treatment facility. She said she got the position thanks to internships with the company during the time she was working on getting her undergraduate degree in psychology from Wittenberg.

"We ended up buying a house together about a year later, and we got married at that point, and she started working at her insurance job," said Jacob. "Now she is starting a new career."

Grau's career develops in Bucyrus area

After a few months, Casie got a position with Ohio Mutual where she worked for the next 20 years in various positions, all of which enabled her to get involved with the community including through serving at the Bucyrus Public Library board and on the development committee for the Community Foundation.

“In 2023, I started thinking about the next stage for my career and what it could look like and was really hoping that it would be something that involved the community more,” Cassie said.

Casie and Jacob Grau met at a birthday party. She ended up asking him to go to a hockey game with her in Dayton.

Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce

She said her focus as director of the Bucyrus Chamber would be supporting members through identifying their needs and making sure the chamber is there to support them.

The second thing on Grau’s list is ensuring the chamber has a structure that is conducive to organizational efficiency so the processes that are in place support the work the chamber does.

Jacob grau proposed to Casie on Valentine's Day about a year after them met. Their family includes sons Braeden and Quinn.

Finally, said Grau, her third goal is execute the events planned for 2024, work on the logistics for ensuring they go as planned.

“I just want to dot the I’s and cross the T’s with all the logistics behind the scenes with these, so it’s a great experience for everybody,” Grau said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: New chamber director followed her heart and landed in Bucyrus