Chamber Corner: Featured members learn entrepreneurship through family

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is spotlighting two members this month. Their varied backgrounds have helped shape their career paths with lessons learned along the way.

The featured members are part of new and growing businesses, helping the Spring Hill community and the greater surrounding area.

Marty Ness-White of Kitchen Solvers of Spring Hill

Marty Ness-White

How long have you been in business in Spring Hill?

Since April 2023.

What was the first job you ever had?

Babysitting and working at a pet store.

How has your career path placed you in your current position?

It is actually my husband's story. We relocated here via GM, and after 30+ years of working in Corporate America, he was done! We chose to be a part of the Kitchen Solvers franchise because they are rated one of the best franchises in the country who have developed all of the processes and quality vendor relationships which paired perfectly with my husband's (Andy) engineering skills and his passion for remodeling to create more efficiency and beauty in people's homes. We make a dynamic duo with my design skills and his attention to detail.

How do you give back to the community through your business?

We are highly involved in our Veteran community, as well as, supporting other small local businesses with partnerships and referrals. Donating our time and skills to veterans and families in need is a passion of mine being a USAF Disabled Veteran.

Who is your favorite business mentor or role model?

For me, it is more of all business owners that are truly involved in their community, supporting other local small businesses and those that focus on work-life balance. We are a family-owned and operated business and being able to have time to focus on life, family, and friends is so important to a successful business.

What is your favorite thing to do when not at work?

Dinner parties, cooking/baking, gardening, kayaking and camping.

Where is your favorite travel destination?

We have loved to travel (though that may be limited, now, owning a business) but we tend to gravitate towards warm beaches and tropical places to explore the real culture and activities. That means no resorts or cruises, but airbnbs and local favorites.

Marty Ness-White is the Co-owner/Designer for Kitchen Solvers of Spring Hill. Contact Marty by email at springhill@kitchensolvers.com or by phone at 931-222-4180. The website is kitchensolvers.com/springhill.

Ray Gedert of Marketing WorX LLC

Ray Gedert

How long have you been in business in Spring Hill?

Three years.

What was the first job you ever had?

Delivering newspapers for the Greencastle IN Banner Graphic.

How has your career path placed you in your current position?

My dad has been a business owner since I was 3 years old so entrepreneurship runs in the family.

How do you give back to the community through your business?

It is always great to give back and enjoy volunteering at my local church, the Knights of Columbus, and as a board member for my homeowners' association.

Who is your favorite business mentor or role model?

My dad. He's 87 and still works running his business 5 days a week!

What is your favorite thing to do when not at work?

My wife and I enjoy spending time with our children, grandkids and traveling to new places, and experiencing the people, food, and culture.

Where is your favorite travel destination?

We have visited many cool and interesting countries and they are all uniquely interesting!

Ray Gedert is Founder & CEO of Marketing WorX LLC. Contact Ray by email at Ray@CelebrationMarketing.us or by phone at 615-669-2488. The website is MarketingWorxLLC.com.

Compiled by Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chamber Corner: Featured members learn entrepreneurship through family