Chamber hosts Manning, Donato, VanNatter for Saturday morning conversation

Feb. 2—The Logansport/Cass County Chamber of Commerce will host a Third House Meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in The Chamber of Commerce Community Room, 311 S. 5th St.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to talk with local representatives Stacey Donato, Senate District 18; Heath VanNatter, House District 38 and Ethan Manning, House District 23.

The event is free and open to the public.

Third House Meetings give local constituents a chance to hear what legislation their representatives are working on and learn about the committees they serve on. Audience members will have a chance to ask questions as well.

Bill Cuppy, president of the Logansport/ Cass County Chamber of Commerce and president of the Cass Logansport Economic Development Organization, said he expected the event to last 90 minutes to two hours, but said there have been topics in the past that led to longer conversations.

The Third House Meeting is an annual tradition for the Chamber, though COVID interrupted the event in recent years.

"Most chambers coordinate these Third House sessions," Cuppy said. "Some communities have the League of Women Voters do it but the majority of them are Chambers of Commerce."

Cuppy said that the chamber likes to be a conduit to bring legislators and voters together.

"It gives (people) an opportunity to sit down in front of (legislators) in an organized structure," he said. "They are down in (Indianapolis) all week and we are here. It's just a way to bring everyone together."

As vice president of the Logansport Community School Corporation board, Cuppy said he had been watching a few bills such as HB 1137 (co-authored by Manning) that would require schools to allow students to attend religious instruction during the school day and SB 50 (authored by Donato), which would allow schools to add paid chaplains to their staff.

Cuppy said during the Third House Meeting he will pull up the bills onscreen when they are brought up in conversation so that everyone can see them.

He hoped for a productive conversation Saturday morning.

"A lot more can get accomplished if we all remain professional and convey our thoughts professionally," Cuppy said. "It's a free opportunity we provide and I hope people can come. It doesn't matter if you are Democrat, Republican or independent. It's an open opportunity for everyone."