Chamber launches Civics Bee competition

Dec. 20—The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce wants to not only test area middle schoolers' knowledge, but also create better-informed citizens through a new initiative.

The local chamber is set to serve as an overseer of the 2024 National Civics Bee. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Civics Bee is open to sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students in and around Baldwin County. Finalists will be eligible for various prizes, including $500 cash for first place.

"As the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, I am excited to announce we are hosting, for the first time, the National Civics Bee in our community," Kara Lassiter said in a press release. "This initiative aims to cultivate informed and empowered leaders, fostering a sense of civic responsibility and contributing to the future prosperity of our region. We invite all middle school students to participate and take part in this educational journey toward a more engaged and knowledgeable society."

Interested students are asked to submit a 200- to 500-word essay no later than Jan. 8, 2024. Essays will be submitted online.

Contestants should identify a problem facing their community and respond with how a citizen should go about solving that problem using their knowledge of civics, which is the study of the rights and obligations of citizens in society.

Essays will be reviewed by a local panel, and up to 20 students will move on to the next round of competition. That will include a live quiz event where middle schoolers' civics knowledge will be tested on the spot. The local chamber will host the quiz event this upcoming spring at a to-be-determined date and time. The first-place winner at the Civics Bee will go on to state level competition in Atlanta with a chance to advance to nationals in Washington D.C.

More information regarding the Civics Bee can be found online at milledgevillega.com/community/national-civics-bee. Interested students may also reach out to Lassiter at 478-453-9311 or by email at klassiter@milledgevillega.com or Leah Frazier at lfrazier@milledgevillega.com.