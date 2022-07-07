Chamber looks to increase engagement

Jul. 6—The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce is creating a United Nations-style program.

Only in this case the ambassadors won't be representing nations. Rather, they will represent the chamber through its new Ambassador Program.

"Chamber ambassadors not only promote the chamber by becoming informed about its benefits, recommending its services, and fostering relationships, but this program also allows them to network and gain personal/professional relationships, Olivia "Libbi" Brown, the chamber's executive director said.

Mainly designed as a new membership campaign, the ambassadors are part of the "Reengage, Recruit and Reenergize,"project the chamber created earlier this year, Brown said.

But it's not just about new members, Shannon Kizima, a chamber board liaison who also is among the first group of ambassadors.

"There are various benefits available and beyond for chamber members," Kizima said. "The ultimate goal of the membership is to make sure current members get all the benefits they can."

There are four membership tiers with annual dues of: $250, $350, $500 and $1,000.

Each category is assigned points, from lowest to highest, that members can redeem for certain benefits which also are assigned points. Among the benefits include ribbon cuttings for new businesses, ads along with job postings and news updates in the chamber's monthly digital news letter.

"We'll be going door-to-door and making phone calls for this," said Jim Bombeck, chamber's lead ambassador.

Another feature of the program — it gives ambassadors a chance to talk with former chamber members who quit.

"When somebody leaves you want to know why they left," Bombeck said. "And it allows current members a chance to talk to us about a problem where we might be able to help them."

The first group of ambassadors are:

— Kristen Mild, Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation

— Frank Gargiulo, Penn State Shenango

— Jack Patton, Gilberts Risk Solutions

— Devin Kulka, Whole Life Service

— Jim Bombeck, lead ambassador, Webb Winery/Shenango Valley Good Samaritans

— Shannon Kizima, chamber board liaison, Dalko Resources.

— Libbi Brown, Shenango Valley Chamber executive director

The chamber is seeking more ambassadors through an application process. Applicants must be chamber members or employed by a chamber member, show commitment to the program and have flexible schedules.

Becoming an ambassador is a perfect for younger people in the business community, Kizima said.

"There's a lot of up-and-coming people who want to get out there and love living in the Shenango Valley and want to see it prosper and grow."

Information about the Shenango Valley Chamber and the new Ambassador program or to download the application, visit the Chamber's website www.svchamber.com