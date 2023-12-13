MUNCIE, Ind. − The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is launching the local 2024 National Civics Bee in Delaware County.

The bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition in Delaware County aims to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.

This opportunity extends to students in grades sixth, seventh and eighth, granting them a unique platform to demonstrate civics knowledge.

Middle-school students from public, private, charter and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. After a distinguished panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will be selected to move on to the next round of competition: a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge. Students will also receive a tablet to use during the event and take home. Local cash prizes are: first place, $500; second place, $250; and thrd place, $125.

This year, the bee is expanding its reach to students in 28 states, with plans for a national competition scheduled for 2024. A three-year, $4.5 million grant from the Daniels Fund will allow the U.S. Chamber Foundation to scale these bees to all 50 states by 2026.

The deadline for student essay submissions is Jan. 8, 2024. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit your essay, visit the bee website.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Chamber recruits local middle schoolers for National Civics Bee