Chamber urges people to 'Meet me Downtown' to attract people during the work week

That's So Cincinnati with Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber's Brendon Cull

Meet me Downtown.

Meet me Downtown?

Such a simple sentence can be a statement or a question. But either way that’s exactly what Brendon Cull, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, hopes people will do in the coming months.

It’s a campaign designed to encourage people to spend more time in downtown Cincinnati during the work week.

Cull joined The Enquirer’s "That’s So Cincinnati" podcast this week to talk about the campaign, and along with podcast co-host Beryl Love, to showcase a Dec. 14 public discussion dedicated to the Future of Downtown that the two organizations are co-hosting.

“We need people down here for Cincinnati to be economically strong,” Cull said.

Downtown Cincinnati has about 808,000 jobs at 300 businesses, Cull said. Restaurants and shops rely on the daytime crowd just as much as the nightlife, Cull said.

“Everyone has a stake in making our downtown a great place to be. Whether that's coming into an office, visiting our historic landmarks, eating in our restaurants, or taking in a show or sporting event, every action matters,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said earlier this year.

Cull, who has been in the job six months, also touted next year’s Blink, a lighted art show that illuminates downtown and other adjacent parts of the region, and shared news from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, that the federal government was infusing a half million dollars into a study of inner-state Amtrak passenger rail.

