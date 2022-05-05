Chamberlain man arrested for threats with knife at liquor store, hitting mother with beer can

May 5—CHAMBERLAIN — A Chamberlain man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he threatened multiple people with a knife at a local liquor store.

Lester Metcalf, 39, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse through aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, domestic abuse through simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

On May 3, police in Chamberlain received a report from an individual who said a man, later identified as Metcalf, threatened him with a knife at the Bottle Shop on Courtland Street in Chamberlain. Metcalf left the store before police arrived.

In a call with officers, the victim said while he was waiting in line to make a purchase, Metcalf was harassing another individual in line, and when that individual left the store, Metcalf began yelling at the victim.

The victim claimed Metcalf pulled a fixed-blade knife from his pocket and threatened to stab the victim. The victim said he could not see the handle of the knife, but described the blade as dark in color, adding that it appeared to be some type of military knife. Metcalf was reportedly walking north in an alley behind Lewis Drug.

While searching for Metcalf, officers were advised he was seen at his mother's house, where he allegedly threw a beer can at his mother and left. A witness said Metcalf was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans and had a knife in his pocket.

Dispatch notified officers they received yet another call, reporting that Metcalf assaulted a female back at the Bottle Shop before leaving through the store's back door. The woman told police Metcalf hit her in the face five times in a quick attack, causing her to bleed.

Authorities continued their search for Metcalf as they received another report that Metcalf was inside a gambling room at the Bottle Shop. Police found him hiding in a restroom. After Metcalf refused to exit the restroom, police gained entry and took Metcalf into custody.

Story continues

Through a follow-up investigation, court documents say police learned Metcalf pulled a knife on his sister. He allegedly told his sister that he wanted the police to kill him that night.

Metcalf was arrested and transported to the Winner Jail. After an initial appearance on Thursday morning, he's scheduled to appear for a status hearing on May 11.

If convicted on all charges, Metcalf could be sentenced to serve up to 32 years and 30 days in prison, plus ordered to pay a fine of up to $64,500.