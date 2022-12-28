Chamberlain man charged after allegedly breaking into residence, assaulting two family members

Dec. 27—CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A Chamberlain man faces burglary, child abuse and a slew of other charges after allegedly breaking into a residence and attacking two family members.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, authorities were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. to a Chamberlain residence after reports of a man breaking into a home and assaulting two victims. According to dispatch, the reporting party, one of the victims, identified their assailant as 33-year-old Kyle Champagne, a close relative.

Court documents note that Champagne knocked on the locked front door of the residence, to which he'd previously been denied access to due to similar outbursts. When the victim noticed that it was Champagne at the door, she immediately ran to a back bedroom of the residence to call 911.

However, Champagne was able to gain entry into the home and chase her to the back room. He allegedly threw the victim into a wall, then threw her onto a bed and took the phone from her.

Another victim corroborated the first's story, saying she "saw (Champagne) throw (the other victim) into a wall that had a stack of presents and then watched as he threw (the victim) onto the bed and grabbed the phone" from her. The victim then stated she placed herself between Champagne and the other victim to defend her, "hitting and pushing Kyle, telling him to leave the house."

According to court documents, the victim claimed that, at one point, Champagne threw and pinned her down on a couch, stating she "did not remember him hitting her but that her lower jaw hurt."

When asked by law enforcement if Champagne was allowed to be at her residence, the victim said no.

According to the victim, Champagne had also attempted to gain entry to the home the previous afternoon, Dec. 14. The victim said that Champagne had asked for a ride and to come into the house to obtain a few personal belongings, which the victim denied. Champagne allegedly began verbally assaulting the victim, but fled the scene once she'd contacted 911.

Court documents note that both victims had come up with a plan in case Champagne returned to the residence due to his behavior. The plan consisted of the first victim taking the house phone to the back bedroom of the home and immediately calling 911.

Champagne was located and detained while officers were en route to the residence, and placed in the back of a squad car. According to Champagne's sequence of events, Champagne was allegedly attacked, unprovoked, by his family members after returning to the residence to gather his things.

After gathering victim statements, officers attempted to place Champagne under arrest. However, Champagne was able to pull away and ran a short distance before falling down in the snow. He was eventually arrested and transported to the Brule County Jail.

Champagne faces one count of first degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor child, a Class 4 felony, two counts of simple assault (domestic violence), one count of disorderly conduct, one count of interference with emergency communication, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of intentional damage to private property.

Upon conviction, a Class 2 felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 in fines. A Class 4 felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and up to $30,000 in fines.