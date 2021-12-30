Chamberlain woman jumps from moving car with baby, told police boyfriend had struck infant

Dec. 30—CHAMBERLAIN — A Chamberlain man has been charged with child abuse and kidnapping after authorities received a report of a female who jumped from a moving vehicle while holding a baby.

The woman told police she had jumped from the vehicle because the driver, Kyle Champagne, 32, of Chamberlain, had struck her in the face and jaw. She claimed Champagne had also struck their baby.

On Dec. 14, an officer with the Chamberlain Police Department was dispatched to the area of North Main Street and North Courtland Street in Chamberlain after a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officer reported a woman had jumped from a vehicle. Authorities made contact with the woman nearly two blocks away from her last known location.

Champagne was upset with the victim and had accused her of cheating on him, the victim told authorities. Champagne allegedly locked the vehicle's doors and refused to let the victim out. She was holding the baby in her lap, and exited the vehicle with the baby in her arms, landing on the right side of her back.

MORE CRIME: Check out the Mitchell Republic's Crime and Courts section for the latest stories in the area.

There is no estimation of how fast the vehicle was travelling when the victim exited.

When examined by police, the victim had injuries to her face consistent with what she told police. The baby also had sustained bruising on their stomach and a swelling on their forehead. Both were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Champagne allegedly told police the victim had accused him of cheating on her and was grabbing at the steering wheel while he was driving, and that the victim had struck herself and the baby with a baby bottle. He also claimed he had locked the doors to prevent her from jumping from the moving vehicle.

Chamberlain police arrested Champagne, charging him with second-degree kidnapping (a Class 2 felony), simple domestic assault and abuse or cruelty to a minor under 7.

Story continues

Champagne's criminal records include 12 prior criminal convictions since 2007 for crimes including simple domestic assault, ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and more. The court has labeled him a habitual felonious offender.

THE VAULT: Check out historical crime stories, cold cases and more from around the Upper Midwest.

If convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to serve up to 30 years in the state penitentiary and pay a $60,000 fine, plus a sentence of one year in a county jail plus a $2,000 fine.

Champagne is set to be arraigned in a Brule County courtroom on Jan. 22.